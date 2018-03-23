Man In France Shot Dead After Taking Hostages And Killing 3

Three people have been killed and about a dozen others injured after an armed man took hostages in a supermarket in southern France on Friday. According to authorities, the armed man was shot to death after French police stormed the market.

by Sahara Reporters, NY Mar 23, 2018

Three people have been killed and about a dozen others injured after an armed man took hostages in a supermarket in southern France on Friday. According to authorities, the armed man was shot to death after French police stormed the market. 

The attacker fired six shots at police officers as they were on their way back from a morning jog near the city of Carcassonne on Friday. Though the police were not in their traditional uniform, they were wearing athletic clothes with police insignia. One police officer was shot in the shoulder, but was not seriously injured. 

The suspect then went to a Super U supermarket in the nearby small town of Trebes, taking an unknown number of hostages. 

An hours-long standoff ensued as special police units arrived on the scene and authorities blocked roads and urged residents to stay away.

Police then stormed the supermarket and killed the attacker. It was confirmed that three other people were killed, but it is unclear overall how many victims there are. 

The Paris prosecutor’s office said counterterrorism investigators were taking over the probe but did not explain why. 

The attacker was later identified as Redouane Lakdim, 26, a small-time drug dealer and petty criminal who was radicalized and under police surveillance. Lakdim requested the release of the sole surviving assailant of Nov. 13, 2015, attacks in Paris that left 130 people dead during the standoff with police. Unconfirmed media reports claim that the attacker claimed connections to the Islamic State group.

Since a string of Islamic extremist attacks in 2015 and 2016, France has been on high alert, and this has been the first terrorist attack since French President Emmanuel Macron became president in May. 

Macron said the attack poses a new challenge to his leadership as he also faces nationwide strikes and criticism of his reforms.

Terrorist Attack in France CNN

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Sahara Reporters, NY

You may also like

Read Next

Exclusive UPDATED: Nigerian Govt Lied, 5 Million Euros, Boko Haram Fighters, Swapped For Dapchi Girls
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Insurgency Ezekwesili, Others React To Release Of #Dapchi Girls
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Exclusive Nigerian Govt Lied, Boko Haram Fighters, Money Swapped For Dapchi Girls
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Boko Haram Christian Association Demands Release Of Lone Dapchi Girl In Boko Haram Captivity
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Dapchi Girls Kidnap, Release Was Staged To Swindle Nigerians
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Boko Haram President Buhari: The Lone Christian Dapchi Girl Still With Boko Haram Won't Be Abandoned
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News Buhari's Communications Minister Adebayo Shittu Owns 12 Luxury Homes, N93m Printing Press And 25 Cars-Spokesperson
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News Boko Haram Returns Kidnapped School Girls In Dapchi, Five Dead
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Breaking News Deputy Senate Ekweremadu Sells Two US Properties Below Market Value To Stop Nigerian Gov't From Seizing Them
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Breaking News Police IGP Halts Withdrawal Of Officers From VIPs, Politicians
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME John Yusuf To Refund N22.9b, Jailed 6 Years
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Cambridge Analytica: How Jonathan's Campaign Paid Firm £2m To Hack Into Buhari's Medical Records
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Economy Gov. El-Rufai Says Bill Gate’s Opinion On Buhari’s Economic Policy Not Correct
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Exclusive UPDATED: Nigerian Govt Lied, 5 Million Euros, Boko Haram Fighters, Swapped For Dapchi Girls
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Economy Buhari’s Economic Blueprint Does Not Address Nigerians’ Needs — Bill Gates
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News Fresh Trouble For NHIS Secretary As EFCC Demands Explanations On His Activities
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Corruption Buhari’s Communication Minister, Shittu, Tags Aide Who Accused Him Of Corruption A ‘Judas’
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Christian Schools Will Boycott WAEC Examinations, Says Group
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad