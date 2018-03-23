Police Determined To End Kidnapping - IGP Idris

The Inspector General of Police, Mr. Ibrahim Idris has reiterated the commitment of the law enforcement agency to end kidnapping in the northern part of the country.

Mr. Idris who gave the commitment on Friday during when he visited Government College, Borno, and Yelwa Government Girls College, Maiduguri, said as part of measures to end the menace of kidnapping five female and five male police officers will be deployed to each of the schools.

While Pleading with students and management of schools to cooperate with the police officers that will be deployed, he admonished them to report all suspicious characters to the officers for immediate actions.

IGP Idris also advocated for peaceful co-existence within and outside the school premises. Inspector General of Police, Mr Ibrahim Idris

He urged the students to be law abiding and shun violence so as to avoid jeopardizing their future, while he also donated food items to the students of the school during his visit.

The principals of both colleges visited by the IG commended him for the visit and assured him of their support in reporting all suspicious cases to the officers of the law enforcement agency.