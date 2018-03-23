VP Osinbajo Agrees With Bill Gates On Necessity Of Pro- People Investments For Nigeria's Economic Development

 

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Mar 23, 2018

 

Nigeria's Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has agreed with Microsoft founder, Bill Gates, that the success of Nigeria's efforts at national development will depend on determined application of human skills and efforts from people who are healthy, educated and empowered.

Prof Yemi Osinbajo spoke while responding to Gate’s comments about the Nigerian government's economy National Economic Revival and Growth Plan, NERGP which the Microsoft founder noted did not make adequate provisions for investments in people who are supposed to the drivers and the beneficiaries of the economic plan.
Gates spoke  at the Expanded National Economic Council meeting in Abuja on Thursday. 

But Osinbajo said that government is fully aware that human resources are critical for the developing the economy and this is the major reason why the current administration is doing everything possible to improve basic infrastructural essential for enrichment of proper human life.

Vice-President, Yemi Osinbajo

He said “Nigeria has strong economic growth and development ambitions encapsulated in our Economic Recovery And Growth Plan which we launched in 2017. All of those lofty ambitions can only be achieved through the determined application of human skill and effort and for that effort to be meaningful and productive, it has to come from people who are healthy, educated and who empowered.”

The Vice President added that one of the major planks of Nigeria's economic recovery and growth policy is to invest in the people by means of expanding the reach and quality of health care through the National Health Insurance Scheme and ensuring standard basic education for all persons without leaving the quality of secondary and post-secondary education unimproved.

SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

