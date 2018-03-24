Chief Idowu Sofola, President, Yoruba Council Of Elders Is Dead

Chief Idowu Sofola, a prominent Nigerian jurist, former President of the Nigerian Bar Association and President, Yoruba Council of Elders, YCE is dead.

News Agency of Nigeria reports that Secretary-General, YCE, Dr Kunle Olajide, confirmed that Sofola, died on Friday night in Lagos at the age of 84

The late lawyer succeeded retired Maj.-Gen. Adeyinka Adebayo, who passed on in 2017 as the President of YCE.

The late Sofola

Born on Sept. 29, 1934, Sofola was the first black to be appointed the Secretary of the International Bar Association (IBA).

He was also a prominent member of tAhe Ikenne Social Circle and the Obara Ruling House for the Alakenne Royalty.