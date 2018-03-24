NBS Data Reveals How Much Nigerian States Generated Internally In 2017

The National Bureau of Statistics, NBS in its latest report has revealed how states across Nigeria are performing in terms of internally generated revenue, IGR.

NBS noted that the total IGR generated by states across the country in 2017 was N931.23bn, a figure higher than the amount generated in 2016 by N100.04bn, an increase of 12.03%.

At the end of second half of 2017 (H2 2017), total revenue generated by states had already hit N432.65bn, a figure higher than that generated in first half of the year (H1 2017), which was N409.09bn.

NBS

The report also indicated that five states (Akwa Ibom, Anambra, Bauchi, Osun and Taraba) recorded a decline in the amount they generated internally in 2017 compared to the previous year, while the remaining 31 states recorded an increase in their IGR when compared to 2016.

Also, the report showed that net FAAC allocation in year 2017 is N1.73 trillion while the total revenue available to the states is put at N2.67 trillion.

As at the end of 2017, Nigeria’s foreign debt stands at $19.9bn while domestic debt hits N3.35 trillion.

STATES AND REVENUE GENERATED INTERNALLY

STATE IGR 2017 IGR 2016 GROWTH IN IGR %

LAGOS N333,967,978,880.44 N302,425,091,964.78 10.43

RIVERS N89,484,983,409.10 N85,287,038,971.02 4.92

OGUN N74,835,979,000.51 N72,983,120,003.85 2.54

DELTA N51,888,005,338.33 N44,057,915,472.72 17.77

KANO N42,418,811,470.64 N30,959,027,531.92 37.02

KADUNA N26,530,562,880.89 N23,024,006,940.00 15.23

EDO N25,342,829,212.22 N23,041,425,599.71 9.99

OYO N22,448,338,824.61 N18,879,084,132.00 18.91

ENUGU N22,039,222,902.86 N14,235,512,227.00 54.82

KWARA N19,637,873,512.22 N17,253,829,559.51 13.82

CROSS RIVER N18,104,562,225.62 N14,776,808,331.83 22.52

ANAMBRA N17,365,385,830.51 N23,269,750,752.08 -25.37

AKWA IBOM N15,956,354,035.30 N23,269,750,752.08 -31.43

ABIA N14,917,141,805.80 N12,694,839,539.40 17.51

BAYELSA N12,523,812,450.59 N7,905,458,280.30 58.42

BENUE N12,399,414,557.79 N9,556,495,064.33 29.75

KOGI N11,244,260,974.75 N9,569,124,487.16 17.51

ONDO N10,927,871,479.76 N8,684,406,578.63 25.83

PLATEAU N10,788,283,409.45 N9,191,372,277.87 17.37

SOKOTO N9,018,844,307.29 N4,545,765,527.76 98.40

IMO N6,850,796,866.07 N5,871,026,976.75 16.69

JIGAWA N6,650,200,980.11 N3,535,349,908.61 88.11

NIGER N6,517,939,033.07 N5,881,584,409.47 10.82

OSUN N6,486,524,226.45 N8,884,756,040.35 -26.99

ADAMAWA N6,201,369,567.23 N5,788,979,592.34 7.12

NASARAWA N6,174,136,952.59 N3,402,616,062.14 81.45

KATSINA N6,029,850,857.76 N5,545,900,833.33 8.73

ZAMFARA N6,023,994,930.94 N4,777,169,537.80 26.10

TARABA N5,764,251,233.85 N5,895,538,974.32 -2.23

GOMBE N5,272,273,408.28 N2,941,438,110.63 79.24

EBONYI N5,102,902,366.82 N2,342,092,225.07 117.88

BORNO N4,983,331,049.24 N2,675,723,063.89 86.24

EKITI N4,967,499,815.79 N2,991,041,855.48 66.08

KEBBI N4,393,773,965.39 N3,132,343,261.58 40.27

BAUCHI N4,369,411,450.27 N8,677,265,878.00 -49.65

YOBE N3,598,131,936.59 N3,240,867,567.79 11.02

TOTAL STATES N931,226,905,149.13 N831,193,518,291.50 12.03