There’ll Be Trouble If APC Rigs 2019 Election, Warns Junaid Mohammed

Second Republic lawmaker and politician, Dr. Junaid Mohammed, has warned that there would be trouble if the ruling All Progressives Congress rigged the 2019 Presidential election in favour of incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari, adding that Nigerians will no longer tolerate the administration’s misrule. In an exclusive interview with THISDAY on Wednesday, the prominent northern politician also argued that it would be against the run of play if President Buhari was re-elected next year.

by Bayo Akinloye, Thisdaylive. Mar 24, 2018

Second Republic lawmaker and politician, Dr. Junaid Mohammed, has warned that there would be trouble if the ruling All Progressives Congress rigged the 2019 Presidential election in favour of incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari, adding that Nigerians will no longer tolerate the administration’s misrule.

In an exclusive interview with THISDAY on Wednesday, the prominent northern politician also argued that it would be against the run of play if President Buhari was re-elected next year.

He said: “It is against national interest, common sense, and rationality for Buhari to stand for election and get the kind of crowd that he got in Kano. Tell me one good thing Buhari has done for this country?”

A Nigerian man casts his ballot in Lagos Quartz

When asked what the next four years would be like if Buhari was re-elected, the vocal critic of the APC-led government stated: “There are a number of scenarios. One scenario is possibly that he may not contest the election. If he’s selected as the anointed presidential candidate of his party and he didn’t win the election, it would be rigged in his favour – and if that happens, I want to assure you that from the day they announced the election results, until the end of the four years, there would be no peace in this country. If the APC government went ahead to rig 2019 elections, there would be trouble. I cannot tell you the nature of the trouble.” 

Mohammed added that with growing insecurity, grinding poverty, and corruption in high places, the president did not deserve a second term.

“Buhari cannot win 2019 election on the basis of performance. Buhari has ruined the national economy; he has messed up the national security; he has lied through his teeth about integrity by promoting and supporting people who have no gravitas –those who’re related to him that have become billionaires overnight. On what basis did they become overnight billionaires? Simple: on the basis that they are related to him. Buhari cannot win a free and fair election in 2019. I challenge Buhari to tell me one thing he has done for this country. If he got re-elected, it might be because of tribal sentiments or geopolitical sentiments,” he pointed out.  

According to Mohammed, Buhari is a glorified President under the control of a group of people and whose anti-corruption war is designed to make his relatives and friends rich.

“I will describe him as thoroughly incompetent. He has (always) been clueless. He is out of touch with reality. This President cannot do anything without the power of the group that has a stranglehold on him. He doesn’t have any strength intellectually. The people he surrounds himself with are only looking after themselves. We’re in very serious trouble because of a man who is timid – a glorified President who cannot explain himself well,” the former lawmaker claimed.

Referring to Bola Tinubu’s sarcastic award of a gold medal for corruption to former President Goodluck Jonathan, the fiery politician said: “Talking about the gold medal award for corruption to Jonathan, I think he richly deserved that. It is nothing but sarcasm and of course, Tinubu has a tremendous sense of humour. So, if he sarcastically gave gold medal to Jonathan, I don’t know what he’ll be willing to give Buhari… because Buhari and his people have perfected corruption more than any previous administrations in the country. I will award Buhari platinum (in corruption) because it is higher than gold. I’ll offer him platinum.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Bayo Akinloye, Thisdaylive.

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News Desperate Dino Melaye Flees Nigeria, Warns Saraki To Fight For Him Or Risk Being Exposed
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Recall Of Senator Dino Melaye From Senate Starts March 27- INEC
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Drugs Why I Selected Late Akunyili To Lead NAFDAC - Ex-President Obasanjo
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Ex- President Jonathan, Clark To Lead Niger Delta Rally On Restructuring
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Politics PDP To Hold Rally Despite Police Ban
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Corruption Buhari’s Communication Minister, Shittu, Tags Aide Who Accused Him Of Corruption A ‘Judas’
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News Desperate Dino Melaye Flees Nigeria, Warns Saraki To Fight For Him Or Risk Being Exposed
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News NIA Scandal: Kingibe, DG Paid Media For Image Laundering-Najatu Mohammed
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Corruption How Man Used POS To Steal N1.2bn From Access Bank: Witness
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Dapchi Schoolgirl: We Were Flown In Planes and Taken Over Rivers In Boats
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Recall Of Senator Dino Melaye From Senate Starts March 27- INEC
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Breaking News Deputy Senate Ekweremadu Sells Two US Properties Below Market Value To Stop Nigerian Gov't From Seizing Them
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
ACTIVISM Christian Schools Will Boycott WAEC Examinations, Says Group
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Drugs Why I Selected Late Akunyili To Lead NAFDAC - Ex-President Obasanjo
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Ex- President Jonathan, Clark To Lead Niger Delta Rally On Restructuring
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Breaking News Chief Idowu Sofola, President, Yoruba Council Of Elders Is Dead
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Insurgency Why Nigerian Military Cannot Guarantee Security In North East - Spokesperson
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Politics PDP To Hold Rally Despite Police Ban
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad