MMM Founder dies at 62

62 years old founder of popular Ponzi scheme, MMM and Russian businessman, Sergie Marvodi is dead

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 26, 2018

62 years old founder of popular Ponzi scheme, MMM and Russian businessman, Sergie Marvodi is dead.

According to reports, Sergie was rushed to the hospital late on March 25 with pain in his chest and died several hours later in Moscow as the emergency team failed to save his life.

Mavrodi’s whose MMM financial pyramid was a typical Ponzi scheme in which earlier investors receive their profits from subsequent investors, promised a returns of 20 percent to 75 percent a month, as well as lotteries and bonuses for investors.

Reports say between 10-15 million people in China, Zimbabwe, South Africa and Nigeria lost money invested in the scheme.

Mavrodi became a member of the Russian parliament in 1994,  a decision he later said was to ensure he received immunity from prosecution but he was stripped of his mandate in 1996.

Found guilty in a Moscow court for financial fraud in 2007, he was sentenced to 4 and half years in a penal colony.

In 2015, the Ponzi scheme MMM, started in Nigeria when it launched a new website for Nigerians. About 2.4million Nigerians invested in it as the company promised a profit of 30 % monthly.

The scheme did not last long as the organization froze the accounts of participants at the end of 2016, leaving many of the subscribers in financial ruin. Sergey Mavrodi, Founder of MMM

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Business SPECIAL REPORT: Ajaokuta Steel Company, Natasha Akpoti, House Of Reps And The Acquisition Plot
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Business Union Leader Calls For Unbundling Of Ajaokuta Steel Plant
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Business EcoBank Celebrates N88.3bn Profit Before Tax In 2017
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Opinion The SSS Has Come Of Age! Lessons Learnt
0 Comments
7 Years Ago
Business Africa's Richest Businessman Criticized For His Proposed Petro-Chemical Business In Lagos
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Opinion Oil: How AGIP-GE Undermine NNPC/NAPIMS On Local Content By Ifeanyi Izeze
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News Desperate Dino Melaye Flees Nigeria, Warns Saraki To Fight For Him Or Risk Being Exposed
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics I Did Not Flee Nigeria, Dino Melaye Says From Abroad
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics 2019: Soyinka, Agbakoba, Labour Leaders Endorse Grand National Coalition
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Peoples Democratic Party Apologizes to Nigerians
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insurgency Nigerian Army Disowns 'Soldier' Who Claimed Dapchi Abduction Was Staged
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Insurgency Danjuma Asks Nigerians To Defend Themselves Against Killers, Says ‘Armed Forces Not Neutral’
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Buhari, Northern Politicians Should Not Expect Our Votes In 2019, Says Northern Stakeholders
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Former Minister, Alhaji Hassan Lawal, Is Dead
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Niger Delta Niger Delta Governors Shun PANDEF’s Restructuring Rally
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
DailyTrust Newspaper Protestors Shutdown Airport Road In Wake Of Market Demolition
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Boko Haram Dapchi Schoolgirl: We Were Flown In Planes and Taken Over Rivers In Boats
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
CRIME Sen. Andy Uba Denies Ownership Of Controversial WAEC Certificate
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad