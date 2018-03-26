N1.7bn Theft: Court Grants Bail To FirstNation Airline Boss

Justice Zainab Ettu, granted Odukoya bail on Monday, with conditions that he must deposit N10 million, with two sureties in like sum

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 26, 2018

A Lagos State High Court sitting at Ikeja has granted the bail application of Mr. Kayode Odukoya, Managing Director of First Nation Airline who was charged on a four-count charge of forgery, use of false documents, perjury and stealing by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)

Justice Zainab Ettu, granted Odukoya bail on Monday, with conditions that he must deposit N10 million, with two sureties in like sum.

He was also ordered to submit documents of a landed property and his international passport to the court.

Counsel to the defendant, Olawale Akoni (SAN) and John Odubela (SAN) had pleaded with the court to grant him bail on liberal terms.

Counsel to EFCC did not oppose to the bail application saying the court should exercise its discretion.

EFCC had accused Odukoya of using illegal documents and giving false information on oath concerning the loss of the certificate of occupancy of a property at the Lagos State Land Registry.

The Managing Director was also accused of stealing and fraudulently converting to his own use the sum of N1.7 billion belonging to Skye bank.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Sen. Andy Uba Denies Ownership Of Controversial WAEC Certificate
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME EFCC Declares Man Wanted For N215 Million Fraud
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
CRIME Leave Me Out Of Your Police Problems, Kogi Governor Tells Melaye
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Threaten To Declare Dino Melaye Wanted Over Unlawful Possession Of Firearms
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
CRIME Commercial Driver Nabbed In Ondo For Raping OAU Student
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
CRIME Security Operatives Burst EIYE Confraternity Human Trafficking Gang In Spain, Rescue 39 Victims
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News Desperate Dino Melaye Flees Nigeria, Warns Saraki To Fight For Him Or Risk Being Exposed
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics I Did Not Flee Nigeria, Dino Melaye Says From Abroad
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics 2019: Soyinka, Agbakoba, Labour Leaders Endorse Grand National Coalition
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Peoples Democratic Party Apologizes to Nigerians
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insurgency Nigerian Army Disowns 'Soldier' Who Claimed Dapchi Abduction Was Staged
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Insurgency Danjuma Asks Nigerians To Defend Themselves Against Killers, Says ‘Armed Forces Not Neutral’
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics Buhari, Northern Politicians Should Not Expect Our Votes In 2019, Says Northern Stakeholders
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Former Minister, Alhaji Hassan Lawal, Is Dead
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Niger Delta Niger Delta Governors Shun PANDEF’s Restructuring Rally
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Business MMM Founder dies at 62
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
DailyTrust Newspaper Protestors Shutdown Airport Road In Wake Of Market Demolition
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Boko Haram Dapchi Schoolgirl: We Were Flown In Planes and Taken Over Rivers In Boats
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad