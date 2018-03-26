Nigerians Must End To 'Selectocracy' In 2019 - Fela Durotoye

Mr. Fela Durotoye, a presidential aspirant on the platform of a new political party, the Alliance for New Nigeria (ANN) has called on Nigerians to put an end to ‘Selectocracy’ as a means of choosing leaders in the 2019 general election. Mr. Durotoye, while speaking with newsmen in Lagos, said this is the time for Nigerians to build a country they are yearning by voting for outstanding candidates in a free, fair and transparent election.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Mar 26, 2018

Mr. Fela Durotoye, a presidential aspirant on the platform of a new political party, the Alliance for New Nigeria (ANN) has called on Nigerians to put an end to ‘Selectocracy’ as a means of choosing leaders in the 2019 general election.

Mr. Durotoye, while speaking with newsmen in Lagos, said this is the time for Nigerians to build a country they are yearning by voting for outstanding candidates in a free, fair and transparent election.

He said, “To build the Nigeria of our dreams would require exceptional candidates who would emerge from a pool of excellent and credible aspirants chosen by the people to represent them at the general elections.

Fela Durotoye

“This would require a free, fair and transparent internal democratic process which even the prominent members of the established parties claim to be missing within their political party structure as they cross carpet from party to party seeking more favorable outcomes from the same flawed system that I have called selectocracy”.

He said ‘selectocracy’ is the root-cause of the ills being suffered by Nigerians ranging from the erratic power supply after spending billions of investments, to pot-hole ridden roads that have become death traps, hospitals without healthcare and schools without education.  

Durotoye added that it is because of selectocracy that there are teachers who cannot pass the examinations they set for the children in Nigerian schools.

He continued, “Selectocracy is responsible for the lawmakers who throw chairs at each other and wield maces but insist on being called honorable. Selectocracy is the reason why one of the largest crude oil producing nations is also one of the largest importers of refined petroleum products. Selectocracy is the reason why millions of naira disappear into the bellies of snakes and monkeys. Therefore, it is clear to me that whatever political structure would deliver the promise of a new Nigeria must have a contrary internal democratic culture to those that the existing political structure values.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News Desperate Dino Melaye Flees Nigeria, Warns Saraki To Fight For Him Or Risk Being Exposed
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics I Did Not Flee Nigeria, Dino Melaye Says From Abroad
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Politics 2019: Soyinka, Agbakoba, Labour Leaders Endorse Grand National Coalition
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari, Northern Politicians Should Not Expect Our Votes In 2019, Says Northern Stakeholders
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Insurgency Danjuma Asks Nigerians To Defend Themselves Against Killers, Says ‘Armed Forces Not Neutral’
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Niger Delta Niger Delta Governors Shun PANDEF’s Restructuring Rally
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News Desperate Dino Melaye Flees Nigeria, Warns Saraki To Fight For Him Or Risk Being Exposed
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics I Did Not Flee Nigeria, Dino Melaye Says From Abroad
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Politics 2019: Soyinka, Agbakoba, Labour Leaders Endorse Grand National Coalition
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari, Northern Politicians Should Not Expect Our Votes In 2019, Says Northern Stakeholders
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Insurgency Danjuma Asks Nigerians To Defend Themselves Against Killers, Says ‘Armed Forces Not Neutral’
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Former Minister, Alhaji Hassan Lawal, Is Dead
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Insurgency Nigerian Army Disowns 'Soldier' Who Claimed Dapchi Abduction Was Staged
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
DailyTrust Newspaper Protestors Shutdown Airport Road In Wake Of Market Demolition
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Niger Delta Niger Delta Governors Shun PANDEF’s Restructuring Rally
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Corruption Peoples Democratic Party Apologizes to Nigerians
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Economy NBS Data Reveals How Much Nigerian States Generated Internally In 2017
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Police Threaten To Declare Dino Melaye Wanted Over Unlawful Possession Of Firearms
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad