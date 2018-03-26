Peoples Democratic Party Apologizes to Nigerians

Mr. Uche Secondus, National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has apologized to Nigerians for the “mistakes” the party made during its 16 years governing the country

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 26, 2018

Mr. Uche Secondus, National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has apologized to Nigerians for the “mistakes” the party made during its 16 years governing the country.

He tendered the apology at an event in Abuja on Monday.

“We made mistakes. On behalf of my colleagues and members of this party, I apologize to Nigerians. We have learnt from our mistakes. It was all part of our evolution process. Without it, there can be no maturity. I believe that PDP is more matured, to provide the best for this country”, Secondus said.

PDP ruled Nigeria from May 29, 1999 to May 29, 2015 when it lost the presidency to the All Progressives Congress (APC). Uche Secondus

