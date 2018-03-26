Sen. Andy Uba Denies Ownership Of Controversial WAEC Certificate

Senator Andy Uba of the All Progressives Congress (APC.) lawmaker representing Anambra South in the National Assembly, has denied allegation that he forged his West African Examination Council Certificate.

In a statement signed and made available to the press by his aide, Chile Okeke, Uba denied the claim that he owned the certificate which was being circulated “through a faceless group known as Anti-Corruption and Integrity Forum (ACIF) led by one Victor Uwajeh.

The statement said, “We want to state in categorical terms that this allegation is unfounded, false, and misleading. These vilifying and damaging allegations are coming from Victor Uwajeh.”

Sen. Uba stated that the alleged WAEC Certificate with Certificate No: SC 544753 issued in 1974, being exhibited does not belong to him and it was counterfeited by Victor Osita Uwajeh in order to reduce his public valuation of by depicting him as a person of unworthy character and to also blackmail and extort money from him. See Also Sahara Reporters Andy Uba's Former Lawyer Accuses Him Of Certificate Forgery, £1.8 Million Debt

Uba maintained that he has consistently used the WAEC certificate he obtained from Union Secondary School, Awkunanaw, Enugu in 1974 with Examination No: 05465/089 in his private and political care

The Senator said this was among the certificates he submitted to INEC in Form CF 001 in the 2007, 2010, 2011 re-run and 2015 general elections.

It would be recalled that on or about April 11 and 12, 2017, Uwajeh had organized a news conference in Abuja, where he displayed copies of some documents, alleging them to be forged WAEC Certificates belonging to Uba.

Several allegations have been made against the Senator concerning his education, especially his WAEC certificate and higher institutions he claimed to have graduated from - Concordia and California State University.

SaharaReporters had previously published the disparities, which indicated doubts in the Senator’s education at all, levels.

Our investigation revealed that the records of California State University which the Senator claimed to have attended showed that Uba was first enrolled at the school for an undergraduate program from March 1985 and dropped out March 1987 and then re-enrolled in September 27, 1990 till March 21, 1992 when he dropped out again, but never graduated. See Also Exclusive Senator Andy Uba’s Extensive Academic Fraud Exposed

The senator also claimed that obtained another degree from Buxton University.

However, several publications, including the Washington Post, have reported that Buxton University was never a university but a fraudulent operation that sold all levels of “degrees” to anybody willing to pay a small fee.

Uba swore to oaths at various courts where he claimed some of his academic credentials were missing.

Also, in 2011, Andy Uba’s INEC form C.F 001 claimed he attended Concordia University with “AWAITING ”. See Also Exclusive WAEC Confirms Senator Andy Uba Forged Secondary School Certificate Andy Uba