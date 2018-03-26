Sen. Andy Uba Denies Ownership Of Controversial WAEC Certificate

In a statement signed and made available to the press by his aide, Chile Okeke, Uba denied the claim that he owned the certificate which was being circulated “through a faceless group known as Anti-Corruption and Integrity Forum (ACIF) led by one Victor Uwajeh

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 26, 2018

Senator Andy Uba of the All Progressives Congress (APC.) lawmaker representing Anambra South in the National Assembly, has denied allegation that he forged his West African Examination Council Certificate.

In a statement signed and made available to the press by his aide, Chile Okeke, Uba denied the claim that he owned the certificate which was being circulated “through a faceless group known as Anti-Corruption and Integrity Forum (ACIF) led by one Victor Uwajeh.

The statement said, “We want to state in categorical terms that this allegation is unfounded, false, and misleading. These vilifying and damaging allegations are coming from Victor Uwajeh.”

Sen. Uba stated that the alleged WAEC Certificate with Certificate No: SC 544753 issued in 1974, being exhibited does not belong to him and it was counterfeited by Victor Osita Uwajeh in order to reduce his public valuation of by depicting him as a person of unworthy character and to also blackmail and extort money from him. See Also Sahara Reporters Andy Uba's Former Lawyer Accuses Him Of Certificate Forgery, £1.8 Million Debt 0 Comments 11 Months Ago

Uba maintained that he has consistently used the WAEC certificate he obtained from Union Secondary School, Awkunanaw, Enugu in 1974 with Examination No: 05465/089 in his private and political care

The Senator said this was among the certificates he submitted to INEC in Form CF 001 in the 2007, 2010, 2011 re-run and 2015 general elections.

It would be recalled that on or about April 11 and 12, 2017, Uwajeh had organized a news conference in Abuja, where he displayed copies of some documents, alleging them to be forged WAEC Certificates belonging to Uba.

Several allegations have been made against the Senator concerning his education, especially his WAEC certificate and higher institutions he claimed to have graduated from - Concordia and California State University.

SaharaReporters had previously published the disparities, which indicated doubts in the Senator’s education at all, levels.

Our investigation revealed that the records of California State University which the Senator claimed to have attended showed that Uba was first enrolled at the school for an undergraduate program from March 1985 and dropped out March 1987 and then re-enrolled in September 27, 1990 till March 21, 1992 when he dropped out again, but never graduated. See Also Exclusive Senator Andy Uba’s Extensive Academic Fraud Exposed 0 Comments 12 Months Ago

The senator also claimed that obtained another degree from Buxton University.

However, several publications, including the Washington Post, have reported that Buxton University was never a university but a fraudulent operation that sold all levels of “degrees” to anybody willing to pay a small fee.

Uba swore to oaths at various courts where he claimed some of his academic credentials were missing.

Also, in 2011, Andy Uba’s INEC form C.F 001 claimed he attended Concordia University with “AWAITING ”. See Also Exclusive WAEC Confirms Senator Andy Uba Forged Secondary School Certificate 0 Comments 12 Months Ago Andy Uba

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics I Did Not Flee Nigeria, Dino Melaye Says From Abroad
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME EFCC Declares Man Wanted For N215 Million Fraud
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME Leave Me Out Of Your Police Problems, Kogi Governor Tells Melaye
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Threaten To Declare Dino Melaye Wanted Over Unlawful Possession Of Firearms
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME N1.7bn Theft: Court Grants Bail To FirstNation Airline Boss
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Education Central Bank of Nigeria, Bank of Industry To Help UNILAG Set Up Refinery — Vice Chancellor
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News Desperate Dino Melaye Flees Nigeria, Warns Saraki To Fight For Him Or Risk Being Exposed
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics I Did Not Flee Nigeria, Dino Melaye Says From Abroad
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics 2019: Soyinka, Agbakoba, Labour Leaders Endorse Grand National Coalition
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Peoples Democratic Party Apologizes to Nigerians
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insurgency Nigerian Army Disowns 'Soldier' Who Claimed Dapchi Abduction Was Staged
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Insurgency Danjuma Asks Nigerians To Defend Themselves Against Killers, Says ‘Armed Forces Not Neutral’
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Buhari, Northern Politicians Should Not Expect Our Votes In 2019, Says Northern Stakeholders
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Former Minister, Alhaji Hassan Lawal, Is Dead
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Niger Delta Niger Delta Governors Shun PANDEF’s Restructuring Rally
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Business MMM Founder dies at 62
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
DailyTrust Newspaper Protestors Shutdown Airport Road In Wake Of Market Demolition
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Boko Haram Dapchi Schoolgirl: We Were Flown In Planes and Taken Over Rivers In Boats
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad