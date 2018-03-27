Easter: Nigerian Govt Declares Friday, Monday Public Holidays

The Federal Government has declared Friday, March 30 and Monday 2nd April, 2018 as public holidays to mark the 2018 Easter celebration. This was contained in a statement released on Tuesday in Abuja by the Minister of Interior, Lt. Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazau (retd.) on behalf of the federal government. The Minister enjoined Nigerians to make use of the spiritual culture of Easter which is characterized by love, sacrifice, and peace to promote peaceful relationship. 

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Mar 27, 2018

The Federal Government has declared Friday, March 30 and Monday 2nd April, 2018 as public holidays to mark the 2018 Easter celebration.

This was contained in a statement released on Tuesday in Abuja by the Minister of Interior, Lt. Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazau (retd.) on behalf of the federal government.

The Minister enjoined Nigerians to make use of the spiritual culture of Easter which is characterized by love, sacrifice, and peace to promote peaceful relationship. 

The Minister of Interior, Abdulrahaman Dambazau

He also encouraged Nigerians, “to remain supportive of the government of President Muhammadu Buhari in his efforts towards building a peaceful, united and prosperous nation.”

The Minister wished all Nigerians a Happy Easter celebration.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News Desperate Dino Melaye Flees Nigeria, Warns Saraki To Fight For Him Or Risk Being Exposed
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Politics I Did Not Flee Nigeria, Dino Melaye Says From Abroad
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Breaking News Buhari Shocks Oyegun, Others, Withdraws Support For Tenure Extension Of All Progressives Congress Excos
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
CRIME DSS Arrests Major Financer of Notorious Kidnap Gang In Kogi state
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Martin Luther King's Nephew Counsels Nigerians On Buhari
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Attacks Community On Newly Reopened Maiduguri-Bama Road
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News Desperate Dino Melaye Flees Nigeria, Warns Saraki To Fight For Him Or Risk Being Exposed
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Politics I Did Not Flee Nigeria, Dino Melaye Says From Abroad
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Breaking News Buhari Shocks Oyegun, Others, Withdraws Support For Tenure Extension Of All Progressives Congress Excos
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerian Lawmaker’s Son Shot Dead In The UK
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME DSS Arrests Major Financer of Notorious Kidnap Gang In Kogi state
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Martin Luther King's Nephew Counsels Nigerians On Buhari
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Attacks Community On Newly Reopened Maiduguri-Bama Road
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Legal 500m Fraud: Court Adjourns Arraignment Of Badagry Prince
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Opinion That Dangerous Speech By A Disgruntled TY Danjuma
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Tenure Extension: Confusion In APC As Party Set Up Committee On Way Forward
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Corruption Peoples Democratic Party Apologizes to Nigerians
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Nigeria's Debt Profile: Smallest State Has Largest Debt
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad