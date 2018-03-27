Easter: Nigerian Govt Declares Friday, Monday Public Holidays

The Federal Government has declared Friday, March 30 and Monday 2nd April, 2018 as public holidays to mark the 2018 Easter celebration.

This was contained in a statement released on Tuesday in Abuja by the Minister of Interior, Lt. Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazau (retd.) on behalf of the federal government.

The Minister enjoined Nigerians to make use of the spiritual culture of Easter which is characterized by love, sacrifice, and peace to promote peaceful relationship.

The Minister of Interior, Abdulrahaman Dambazau

He also encouraged Nigerians, “to remain supportive of the government of President Muhammadu Buhari in his efforts towards building a peaceful, united and prosperous nation.”

The Minister wished all Nigerians a Happy Easter celebration.