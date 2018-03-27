Senate Asks Presidency To Submit Finance Bill For 2018 Budget

President of the Senate, Senator Bukola Saraki on Tuesday emphasised the need for the  2018 budget to be accompanied by a finance bill in order to stop all avenues of revenue leakage.He made the declaration while delivering his welcome address at the National Assembly’s public hearing on the 2018 budget.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Mar 27, 2018

President of the Senate, Senator Bukola Saraki on Tuesday emphasised the need for the  2018 budget to be accompanied by a finance bill in order to stop all avenues of revenue leakage.

He made the declaration while delivering his welcome address at the National Assembly’s public hearing on the 2018 budget.

Welcoming the public, the Senator said “As a legedislature, we are acutely aware that modern democratic lawmaking requires the deliberate engagement of the people; and that issues that matter most to the people should form the core objective of parliament. And so, for the first time, the National Assembly is becoming the People’s Parliament – where all shades of opinions are ventilated and experts are also able to have the space to contribute to the fashioning of solutions that will endure”

Senate orderPaper
Saraki said that in order for all areas of revenue leakages to be blocked,  lawmakers had requested that the 2018 budget comes with a 2018 Finance Bill.

"It is also observable that non-oil revenue performances have been impacted by policy inconsistencies and leakages. Thus, in addition to our call for improved systems and processes to plug revenue leakages, we had required that the 2018 Budget proposal be accompanied by a 2018 Finance Bill (which has so far not been received by the National Assembly).”

“Let me therefore use this opportunity to, once again, emphasise the need for the Finance Bill. We want government to show clarity and consistency in its policies and to see how these will square up to its financial projections for 2018.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News Desperate Dino Melaye Flees Nigeria, Warns Saraki To Fight For Him Or Risk Being Exposed
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Politics I Did Not Flee Nigeria, Dino Melaye Says From Abroad
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Breaking News Buhari Shocks Oyegun, Others, Withdraws Support For Tenure Extension Of All Progressives Congress Excos
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Martin Luther King's Nephew Counsels Nigerians On Buhari
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Tenure Extension: Confusion In APC As Party Set Up Committee On Way Forward
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Corruption Peoples Democratic Party Apologizes to Nigerians
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News Desperate Dino Melaye Flees Nigeria, Warns Saraki To Fight For Him Or Risk Being Exposed
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Politics I Did Not Flee Nigeria, Dino Melaye Says From Abroad
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Breaking News Buhari Shocks Oyegun, Others, Withdraws Support For Tenure Extension Of All Progressives Congress Excos
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerian Lawmaker’s Son Shot Dead In The UK
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME DSS Arrests Major Financer of Notorious Kidnap Gang In Kogi state
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Martin Luther King's Nephew Counsels Nigerians On Buhari
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Attacks Community On Newly Reopened Maiduguri-Bama Road
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Legal 500m Fraud: Court Adjourns Arraignment Of Badagry Prince
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Opinion That Dangerous Speech By A Disgruntled TY Danjuma
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Tenure Extension: Confusion In APC As Party Set Up Committee On Way Forward
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Corruption Peoples Democratic Party Apologizes to Nigerians
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Nigeria's Debt Profile: Smallest State Has Largest Debt
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad