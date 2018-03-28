EFCC Chairman Asks Youth To Take Ownership Of Anti-Corruption War

The Chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Mr. Ibrahim Magu has called on youth to show readiness to take ownership of the war against corruption.

He spoke at a public sensitization workshop on Voices-Against-Corruption platform in Lagos organized by the Cleen foundation.

The EFCC Chairman who represented at the occasion said "You and I know that the future of this great nation lies in their hands I of the youth. So, in the face of this hydra-headed evil plaguing the country, silence can never be golden; rather, it can only be ruinous."

"So, the youth must show the willingness to also take ownership of the anti-graft war. Indeed, it is time various anti-corruption groups in the country began to bring them on board and steady their feet on the path of delivering the country from the vice-like grip of corruption."

He decried the level of damage corruption has done to the image of the country in eyes of the world while also declaring that the commission is willing more than ever to deal with any form of corruption. "No more will corruption be treated with kid gloves," Mr. Magu said.

EFCC Chairman applauded the organizer of the event saying "what the organizers have put together is another veritable platform which, if adequately utilized, can help in checkmating the undisciplined elements and their unpatriotic ways. Ibrahim Magu