EFCC Recovers $115,000 Cash From Ex-Air Force Chief, Amosu’s House

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said the sum of $115,000 was recovered from the residence of Nigeria’s former Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Adesola Amosu, who is currently facing trial for over alleged fraud of N22.8 billion.

Amosu is facing trial alongside Air Marshal Jacob Bola Adigun, a former Chief of Accounts and Budgeting and Air Commodore Gbadebo Owodunni Olugbenga, a former Director of Finance and Budget, Delfina Oil and Gas Limited; McAllan Oil And Gas Limited; Hebron Housing and Properties Company Limited; Trapezites BDC; Fonds and Pricey Limited; Deegee Oil and Gas Limited; Timsegg Investment Limited and Solomon Health Care Limited.

Mr. Tosin Owobo, an investigator with the EFCC, told the court that the $115,000 was recovered in cash from Mr. Amosu’s house along with N2.4 billion bank drafts. Former Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Adesola Amosu

He also said the sum of N383m was recovered from Amosu’s wife.

Mr. Owobo added that luxury vehicles, landed properties and houses were also recovered from the defendants. The judge, Justice Idris, adjourned the case till April 18.

Sahara Reporters earlier reported that the defendants are standing trial on a 23-count charge of conspiracy, stealing, money laundering, concealing of proceeds of crime, and conversion of funds belonging to the Nigerian Air Force for their personal use.

The former Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Adesola Amosu was alleged to have built a diagnostic center with funds looted from the Air Force accounts.