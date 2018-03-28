I Instructed Stewards To Pay Dollars Into Mrs. Jonathan’s Account – Dudafa

Mr. Waripamo-Owei Dudafa, a former Special Assistant to former President Goodluck Jonathan on Tuesday confessed that he had instructed stewards at the State House to pay foreign currencies, especially dollars, into the personal accounts of the wife of former President Goodluck Jonathan. He said this during the continuation of hearing of a suit before Justice Mohammed Idris of the Federal High Court in Lagos in which the wife of the former President is seeking to unfreeze her accounts with a balance of $15.5million.

by Sahara Reporters, New York Mar 28, 2018

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC had obtained a court order to freeze the accounts over suspicions that the funds were proceeds of corruption.

During cross-examination of the witness on Tuesday, counsel to EFCC, Mr. Rotimi Oyedepo asked Dudafa to explain his duties as an aide to the former president.

Dudafa answered that his duties include receiving gifts on behalf of the president and his wife and this he did many times.

When asked if Onne Adegbe, a former aide-de-camp to Jonathan handed some bags from the President to him, Dudafa said, “The President called me and said the ADC would bring bags, and that I should keep them in his study downstairs. When the President returned, I handed the key to him. They were not 10. I think they were about five. The bags were heavy, but I don’t know the contents.”

When Oyedepo asked if he knew there was money in the bags, Dudafa responded: “I don’t know what was in the bags. The President is still alive. He can explain.

Sahara Reporters had reported that the Federal High Court in Abuja on Tuesday dismissed a fundamental human rights enforcement suit filed by Mrs. Jonathan, against EFCC.

