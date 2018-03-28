Palm Oil Will Start Sustaining Our State By 2020 – Abia Govt.

The Abia State Government has announced that it will stop depending on allocation from the federal government by the year 2020 as its investments in palm oil plantations would have started yielding enough revenue to sustain it. Abia State’s Commissioner for Information, Mr. John Okiyi said this during a chat with the members of the Correspondents Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Umuahia on March 28.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Mar 28, 2018

The Abia State Government has announced that it will stop depending on allocation from the federal government by the year 2020 as its investments in palm oil plantations would have started yielding enough revenue to sustain it.

Abia State’s Commissioner for Information, Mr. John Okiyi said this during a chat with the members of the Correspondents Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Umuahia on March 28.

Mr. Okiyi stated said that “government has so far planted 7.7 million high-yielding Tenera Palm seedlings, which will start yielding within the next three years.”

Oil Palm Fruits Minfow

Mr. Okiyi also said the recent ranking of the state by the National Bureau of Statistics as a middle-class state was as fair enough, though the state has not gotten to the peak yet.

He said, “Abia will not rest on its oars, but determined to break new grounds until we are able to meet our dream for Abia. It shows that Abia has not been borrowing over the years and that we have also been prudent in the management of our limited resources.”

The commissioner noted the state’s prudent spending on projects, stating that the structures are designed to last a long period of time.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

You may also like

Read Next

Economy I'm Surprised Buhari Did not Sign Africa Free Trade Deal, Says Obasanjo
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Economy VP Osinbajo Agrees With Bill Gates On Necessity Of Pro- People Investments For Nigeria's Economic Development
0 Comments
5 Days Ago
Opinion Linking Our Culture To Our Educational System By Femi Akomolafe
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Economy Gov. El-Rufai Says Bill Gate’s Opinion On Buhari’s Economic Policy Not Correct
0 Comments
5 Days Ago
Food Senate Urges Nigerian Gov't To Ban Importation Of Palm Oil
0 Comments
1 Month Ago
Exclusive Buhari Has Spent More Than 40 Days Junketing Outside Nigeria Since Inauguration
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME Nigerian Lawmaker’s Son Shot Dead In The UK
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Lagos Shuts Major Routes, Declares Holiday For Buhari's Visit
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Kogi Police Commissioner Removed Over Escape Of Suspects Linked To Sen. Dino Melaye
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
CRIME BREAKING: Police Declare Dino Melaye Wanted
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
United States of America Trump Gives Liberians One Year To Leave The US
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Breaking News Buhari Shocks Oyegun, Others, Withdraws Support For Tenure Extension Of All Progressives Congress Excos
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Tinubu Shuns APC Caucus Meeting To Attend Birthday Celebration- Aide
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Corruption I Instructed Stewards To Pay Dollars Into Mrs. Jonathan’s Account – Dudafa
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Elections Atiku, A Formidable Opponent For APC - Lagos Lawmaker
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Breaking News Desperate Dino Melaye Flees Nigeria, Warns Saraki To Fight For Him Or Risk Being Exposed
0 Comments
4 Days Ago
Politics Martin Luther King's Nephew Counsels Nigerians On Buhari
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Police Put Dino Melaye On Interpol Watch
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad