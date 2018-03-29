Africa’s Food, Agricultural Market To Hit $1 Trillion By 2030- AFDB President

The President of the African Development Bank (AFDB) Akinwunmi Adesina believes the continent’s food and agricultural market can reach the one-trillion-dollar mark in value by 2030. While congratulating the African leaders for signing the Continental Free Trade Agreement, Adesina said, “Africa’s food and agriculture market will hit US$1 trillion by 2030. Household consumption will hit US$2.5 trillion, with business-to-business expenditure at US$3.5 trillion by 2025. There’s no doubt, Africa is where to invest.”

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Mar 29, 2018

The President of the African Development Bank (AFDB) Akinwunmi Adesina believes the continent’s food and agricultural market can reach the one-trillion-dollar mark in value by 2030.

While congratulating the African leaders for signing the Continental Free Trade Agreement, Adesina said, “Africa’s food and agriculture market will hit US$1 trillion by 2030. Household consumption will hit US$2.5 trillion, with business-to-business expenditure at US$3.5 trillion by 2025. There’s no doubt, Africa is where to invest.”

The bank’s boss says they have spent more than $20 million on facilitating the Free Trade Area support, cross-border transport, and energy soft infrastructure.

BizWatchNigeria

He said the single market will help open up land-locked areas: “Free trade will bring collective benefits and shared wealth for all African nations, especially the landlocked countries. So, we must accelerate investments in regional and national infrastructure, especially, to boost connectivity, reduce costs and raise competitiveness.”

The bank has been keenly focused on its ‘Integrate Africa’ project. Adesina says intra-trade in the continent will rise to 52% with the new agreement. “The continental free trade area will stimulate intra-African trade by up to US$35bn per year, creating a 52 percent increase in trade by 2022 and a vital US$10bn decrease in imports from outside Africa.”

The past five years have seen the AfDB’s commitments to infrastructure grow to more than US$12bn. These investments have largely gone into cross-border transport, energy, finance and ICT connectivity. The bank has worked closely with partners to spot and execute regional infrastructure projects under the programme for infrastructure development in Africa (PIDA) with a US$10mn grant.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

You may also like

Read Next

Agriculture Palm Oil Will Start Sustaining Our State By 2020 – Abia Govt.
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion On Warri Road to the Gbaramatu Kingdom, Part 4 By Patrick Naagbanton
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Okey Ndibe Low Oil Prices, In Final Analysis, Good For Nigeria By Okey Ndibe
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Agriculture States To Commence Cattle Colonies Next Week- Federal Government
0 Comments
2 Months Ago
Food UN Providing Food to Refugees Fleeing Violence in Nigeria
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
ACTIVISM Ondo Farmers Decry The Destruction Of Farm-Produce By Fulani Herdsmen, Ask FG For N2 Billion In Compensation
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Military Army Chief Buratai Tackles Danjuma At Burial Of 11 Soldiers Killed In Kaduna
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Opinion Corruption: The Dirty Butt Of Ike Ekweremadu Was Finally Exposed By Churchill Okonkwo
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Christianity “Hell Does Not Exist” Pope Francis Says In Italian Interview
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Opinion Bill Gates As “A Wailing Wailer” By Reuben Abati
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Nigerian Lawmaker’s Son Shot Dead In The UK
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics Obasanjo, Oracle Of Nigerian Politics - Party Chairman
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Politics Don't Accept Apology of Corrupt, Lying PDP, Tinubu Urges Nigerians
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics President Of Botswana Steps Down
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics APC Chieftain Advises Oyegun To Resign, Retire From Politics
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerian Govt Explains Controversies Over Award By Martin Luther King's Family Members To Buhari
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
United States of America Trump Gives Liberians One Year To Leave The US
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Journalism Journalists Barred From Covering Buhari’s Visit To Ikeja Bus Terminal
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad