Navy Seizes 280,000 Liters Of Diesel, Arrests 7 Suspects In Rivers

The Nigerian Navy has announced the arrest of seven suspected oil thieves and seizure of about 280,000 liters of diesel allegedly tapped from pipelines. Capt. Victor Choji, Executive Officer, Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) – Pathfinder who presented the suspects to newsmen on Thursday, March 29, in Onne, Rivers state said they were arrested aboard MT Araba. According to him, the suspects were arrested along Bonny (Local Government Area) axis on Dec. 21, 2017 with 280 metric tonnes (280,000 liters) of product suspected to be diesel.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Mar 29, 2018

He added that the suspects have been in the custody of the Navy, undergoing preliminary investigation and had told the investigators that they were contracted to deliver the petroleum product to a company in Port Harcourt.

Captain Choji said the Navy had concluded its investigation on the issue would hand over the vessel, product, and suspects to Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to carry on with further action.

The captain of MT Araba, Ishola Adeniyi, said that they lifted the product from an undisclosed source in the state.

He said that they were on their way to deliver the product to A & S Oil and Gas Ltd., in Port Harcourt when they were arrested by the naval personnel.

