Obasanjo, Oracle Of Nigerian Politics - Party Chairman

  Mr. Perry Opara, the Chairman of the National Unity Party (NUP) has described former President Olusegun Obasanjo as the 'oracle' of Nigerian politics whose support is needed to guarantee victory in electoral contests. Mr. Opara, in an interview published by BusinessDay Newspaper therefore counselled that ignoring the former president may spell doom for any politician or political party in 2019.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Mar 29, 2018

 

Mr. Perry Opara, the Chairman of the National Unity Party (NUP) has described former President Olusegun Obasanjo as the 'oracle' of Nigerian politics whose support is needed to guarantee victory in electoral contests.

Mr. Opara, in an interview published by BusinessDay Newspaper therefore counselled that ignoring the former president may spell doom for any politician or political party in 2019.

Obasanjo, he said, should  be regarded as oracle that is likely to play a major role in the victory or defeat of candidates and political parties in the general elections come 2019.

Olusegun Obasanjo
He said: “Obasanjo is the Nigerian political Oracle, which must be consulted in any presidential election. He has led Nigeria three times before and when he brought Yar’Adua in 2007 against the permutations of everybody, Yar’Adua won. He brought in Jonathan in 2011 and against all permutation, Jonathan won despite not having the structures, and in the last election in 2015, Obasanjo joined forces with President Muhammadu Buhari and brought him in.”

On the question of if Nigerians should still place their trust in Obasanjo considering the fact that the previous leaders he allegedly selected seem to have failed, Mr. Opara said Obasanjo is only interested in improving the economy of Nigeria.

He said, “Obasanjo can be trusted, he can be believed and Nigerians have a way of believing in him, because he has shown the way three times. He brought out Yar’ Adua, they followed, he brought out Jonathan, they followed him, he supported Buhari and the people followed. I am sure that in 2019, whoever OBJ supports will win the presidency of Nigeria.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Lagos Shuts Major Routes, Declares Holiday For Buhari's Visit
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Tinubu Shuns APC Caucus Meeting To Attend Birthday Celebration- Aide
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Breaking News Buhari Shocks Oyegun, Others, Withdraws Support For Tenure Extension Of All Progressives Congress Excos
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections Atiku, A Formidable Opponent For APC - Lagos Lawmaker
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Breaking News Desperate Dino Melaye Flees Nigeria, Warns Saraki To Fight For Him Or Risk Being Exposed
0 Comments
4 Days Ago
Politics INTERVIEW: Why I Want To Be Nigeria’s President – Sowore, SaharaReporters Publisher
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME Nigerian Lawmaker’s Son Shot Dead In The UK
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Kogi Police Commissioner Removed Over Escape Of Suspects Linked To Sen. Dino Melaye
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics Lagos Shuts Major Routes, Declares Holiday For Buhari's Visit
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
United States of America Trump Gives Liberians One Year To Leave The US
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
CRIME BREAKING: Police Declare Dino Melaye Wanted
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Politics Tinubu Shuns APC Caucus Meeting To Attend Birthday Celebration- Aide
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Breaking News Buhari Shocks Oyegun, Others, Withdraws Support For Tenure Extension Of All Progressives Congress Excos
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption I Instructed Stewards To Pay Dollars Into Mrs. Jonathan’s Account – Dudafa
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Elections Atiku, A Formidable Opponent For APC - Lagos Lawmaker
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Breaking News Desperate Dino Melaye Flees Nigeria, Warns Saraki To Fight For Him Or Risk Being Exposed
0 Comments
4 Days Ago
Opinion Bill Gates As “A Wailing Wailer” By Reuben Abati
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Police Invade Premises Of NBA Ikeja Branch
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad