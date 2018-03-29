Obasanjo, Oracle Of Nigerian Politics - Party Chairman

Mr. Perry Opara, the Chairman of the National Unity Party (NUP) has described former President Olusegun Obasanjo as the 'oracle' of Nigerian politics whose support is needed to guarantee victory in electoral contests.

Mr. Opara, in an interview published by BusinessDay Newspaper therefore counselled that ignoring the former president may spell doom for any politician or political party in 2019.

Obasanjo, he said, should be regarded as oracle that is likely to play a major role in the victory or defeat of candidates and political parties in the general elections come 2019.

Olusegun Obasanjo

He said: “Obasanjo is the Nigerian political Oracle, which must be consulted in any presidential election. He has led Nigeria three times before and when he brought Yar’Adua in 2007 against the permutations of everybody, Yar’Adua won. He brought in Jonathan in 2011 and against all permutation, Jonathan won despite not having the structures, and in the last election in 2015, Obasanjo joined forces with President Muhammadu Buhari and brought him in.”



On the question of if Nigerians should still place their trust in Obasanjo considering the fact that the previous leaders he allegedly selected seem to have failed, Mr. Opara said Obasanjo is only interested in improving the economy of Nigeria.

He said, “Obasanjo can be trusted, he can be believed and Nigerians have a way of believing in him, because he has shown the way three times. He brought out Yar’ Adua, they followed, he brought out Jonathan, they followed him, he supported Buhari and the people followed. I am sure that in 2019, whoever OBJ supports will win the presidency of Nigeria.”