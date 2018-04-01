Angry Constituents Stone Taraba Lawmaker

Mr. Garba Hamman Julde, a member of the House of Representatives from Taraba state was attacked by angry members of his Bali/Gassol federal constituency on Saturday.

The Cable reported that some members of the constituency hurled stones at the lawmaker for allegedly abandoning them when he went to present 11 motorcycles and one car to the ward executives and chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bali local government.

The lawmaker was reportedly injured before security operatives ferried him away from the scene of the attack, it was learnt. Mr. Garba Hamman Julde

Musa Sandirde, a witness, said that the lawmaker was attacked just as he finished delivery his speech at the occasion and moved to present keys to the car and motorcycles to the APC executives.

Sandirde said the constituents vowed not to re-elect him in 2019.

“Trouble started after he ended his speech at the rostrum and was making way to present key of the motorcycles to the beneficiaries,” he said

“There and then, some youth started chanting ‘ba mu so’ in Hausa while at the same time throwing sand, stones, and sachets of pure water at him. Police then quickly intervened and moved him to safety.”

On his part, Ibrahim Daka, a member of APC executive of Bali LGA, wondered why the lawmaker would “abandon his people for two years and show up to present a car and motorcycles to a few people.”

“He has completely abandoned the people that sent him to Abuja. For more than two years, he went missing, only for him to show up this weekend to say he was presenting eleven motorcycles and one car to the ward and LGA party chairmen,” Daka said.

“He did that because election is here and they are the people who will serve as delegates to elect party flagbearers again. But the people he abandoned turned against him and showed their anger.

“How can you abandon the people and come here to give bicycles to a few people? We are not happy with him and we made our position clear to him.”

Julde could not be reached for comments but one of his aides who did not want his name mentioned confirmed the attack to TheCable.

He said the lawmaker would address reporters later in the day.