Kaduna Emir: The Police Cannot Protect US

Even as the controversy over the call by General Theophilus Danjuma on Nigerians not to rely on security operatives, but to defend themselves against attacks by killer bandits is yet to abate, a traditional ruler in Kaduna state has also asked his people to gird their loins to defend themselves against deadly criminals.

The traditional ruler, Malam Zubairu Jibril Mai Gwari ll, the Emir of Birnin Gwari said he had no option but to form a vigilance group to defend his people against bandits because the police in the local government cannot protect them.

Speaking in an interview with Daily Trust, Mai Gwari ll explained that his people have been suffering from attacks by bandits who regularly unleash untold terror on the inhabitants of Birnin Gwari local government for more than 20 years. Emir of Birin Gwari, Malam Zubairu Jibril Mai Gwari

The Emir said this has really adversely affected the religious, political, economic activities as well as the health of the people adversely in the over 30 communities affected by the activities of the bandits so far.

He also complained that the bad state of the roads connecting the communities has aided the deadly activities of the bandits.

According to him, though the road is one of the most important roads that connects the North and South, it has been abandoned by the government.

Mai Gwari ll said explained that previous Kaduna state governments, including the current one, have tried their best to tackle the security problems of the local government without success.

He, therefore, appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to help the communities find a permanent solution to the problems while advising his people to protect and fight for themselves.