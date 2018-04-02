Boko Haram: 15 Killed, 83 Injured As Suicide Bombers Strike In 2 Borno Villages

Nigerian troops attached to the counter-insurgency initiative, Operation Lafiya Dole, at about 8.10 pm on Sunday, foiled at attempt by Boko Haram to wreak havoc in Maiduguri. The troops, deployed in the Cashew Plantation around Bille Shuwa and Alikaranti villages, killed six insurgents and seven suicide bombers.

The bombers, who eventually attacked fleeing locals with Person-Borne Explosive Device, caused the death of 15 persons and injuries to 83 others.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by Colonel Onyema Nwachukwu, Deputy Director (Public Relations), Theater Command, Operation Lafiya Dole. According to the statement, the troops also recovered two AK 47 rifles and two magazines. Victim

It added that The Nigerian Police Explosive Ordnance Disposal team have since detonated two Improvised Explosive Devices vests recovered from the killed suicide bombers, who were beaten by the troops and were unable to force their way into Maiduguri

On account of this, the insurgents retreated and resorted to attacking locals, who were fleeing the confusion from Bille Shuwa and Alkaranti villages, with Person-Borne Improvised Explosive Device.



"Sadly, 15 persons, including a soldier have so far been confirmed dead in the encounter, while about 83 persons who suffered varying degrees of injuries are receiving due medical attention. Troops are still on the trail of the insurgents," said the statement. Another Victim of the Suicide bombing in Borno State on Sunday



It also disclosed that a 14 year old Boko Haram insurgent, Rawa Babagana, surrendered to troops. The insurgent escaped from Boko Haram enclave in Kekeno around Lake Chad Islands.



The statement said the remnants of Boko Haram terrorists are keen to remain relevant by attacking soft and vulnerable targets. The Army urged the public to be vigilant and report suspicious movements to security agencies. Victim