Don't Reinforce Failure By Re-Electing Buhari, APC In 2019, Obasanjo Warns Nigerians

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo again hit the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari hard on Monday, warning Nigerians ‘not to reinforce failure by re-electing ineffective and incompetent government come 2019.’

Obasanjo, who said this while receiving the Chima Anyaso led New Nigeria group at the Olusegun Obasanjo presidential library in Abeokuta, also warned Nigerians not to be deceived by claims of the leadership of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP that the party is undergoing reforms.

While calling on President Muhammadu Buhari and members of the All Progressives Congress, APC to stop giving excuses and get down to work to stabilize the nation's shaky economy, the former president noted that it was uncharitable for the president and his party to continue complaining about challenges after almost three years in office. Former President Olusegun Obasanjo and President Buhari

He lamented that the Buhari administration has failed to confront and solve challenges confronting the nation.

Rather, the former president accused the APC government of “bringing hardship on Nigerians” and “running ineffective economic policies,” which he said had “crippled businesses.”

He, therefore, said it will be foolhardy for Nigerians to reinforce failure by re-electing ineffective and incompetent government in 2019.”

Obasanjo also affirmed that neither PDP nor APC could get Nigeria out of the economic mess it is in now.

He said, “The truth is this: When you have an ineffective and incompetent government, we are all victims.

“And don’t let anybody deceive you. Those of you who are in business, your business could have been better today if we have a competent and effective and performing government.

“As I said, stop giving excuses; we met challenges. If there were no challenges, then we wouldn’t’ t need you to come.

“You came in because you know there were challenges and then giving us excuse that you have many challenges, that is why you haven’ t achieved results.

“And then you still want to go. The first lesson I learnt in my military training is to never reinforce failure. What we have now is failure.

“Never you reinforce failure. Let failure be failure. And if you do not see what you should see, you will then be a victim of what you don’ t like, because it’ s only when you see what you should see and you do what you should do that you put away what you do not like.

“You see, I have publicly said and I mean it, that as a party, neither PDP nor APC can get us there as they have been. Never mind about reforms and apology and all that."