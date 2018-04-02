Osama, Last Jailbreaking High Profile Killer Linked To Senator Dino Melaye Arrested

Kabiru Seidu a.k.a Osama, the last of the suspected criminals linked to Dino Melaye, a Senator representing Kogi West was allegedly planned and coordinated their escape from Police cell with the aid of some Nigeria Police officers at the Special Anti-Robbery Squad in Lokoja has been rearrested.



Osama was one of six suspects who broke jail last week, others include Nuhu Salisu a.k.a Small, Aliyu Isa, Adams Suleiman, Emmanuel Audu and Musa Mohammed they all escaped from ‘A’ Division of Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) detention in Lokoja in Kogi state, where they were being held pending their court appearance with Mr. Melaye who was also been declared wanted by the police.



Kabiru was arrested in Bauchi on Sunday night and has since been taken to Abuja by police detectives. Police sources said they've now arrested all the jailbreakers who colluded with Senator Melaye to destabilize Kogi state. Since the rearrest of the criminals a few days ago, Melaye has not said a word although he gave the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Kpotun an ultimatum to produce the fleeing criminals during a Senate plenary last week. Kabiru Seidu