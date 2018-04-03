APC Governors Split Over Tenure Elongation For Oyegun National Working Committee

Governors elected under the umbrella of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday failed to reach an agreement over the issue of tenure elongation for Chief John Odigie Oyegun led National Working Committee of the party.   The governors met with President Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential villa with the issue of tenure elongation for the NWC as one of the major focus, but they refused to speak to pressmen at the end of the meeting.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Apr 03, 2018

The governors told journalists that they have agreed not to speak to the media.

A source, however, said the governors had heated debate over the issue of tenure elongation of the party officials.

“I am not sure what happened inside the Chamber could be called a real meeting, they were simply fighting,” the source, who declined to be named because he is not authorized to speak to the media said.

The president had at the last meeting of APC National Executive Committee backtracked on his support for the extension of the tenure of the party’s NWC committees because “it is against the party’s and the Nigerian constitution.”

SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

