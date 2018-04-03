I'm Pained By What This Generation Is Going Through, Says 90 Years Old Activist

A 90- year- old activist, Pa Conleth Omeka, has expressed dissatisfaction over the way Nigeria is currently being governed. He made this known during the press briefing of the Nigeria Patriots Pioneers Liberation Movement on Tuesday.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Apr 03, 2018

“I am 90 years old, blind; and I was a front line political activist in the first and second republics. Activism

“We were detained during the agitation for the independence of Nigeria. I am pained by what this generation is going through," Conleth said

The visually impaired nonagenarian who is also the coordinator of the movement said he took part in the drafting of the 1978 Constitution.

He called on the federal government to review and amend some parts of the constitution to give autonomy to local governments.

“We sincerely call on President Muhammadu Buhari and National Assembly to take urgent steps to review and amend the section of the Constitution that empowers governors to dissolve and run affairs of the councils as their personal empire and to grant the 774 local government areas full autonomy.” He said.

He also lambasted the governor of Imo state, Rochas Okorocha over his failure to conduct Local government elections after sacking chairmen and councilors in 2011.

Omeka also threatened to embark on a nationwide strike if “the governor fails to conduct LGA election in May this year."

SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

