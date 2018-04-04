2019 Elections: Group Demands Adequate Funding For INEC

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 04, 2018

A rights group, Centre for Anti-Corruption and Open Leadership (CACOL), has asked the federal government to provide sufficient funds to the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC to ensure that the 2019 general election is free and fair.

Chairman of CACOL, Debo Adeniran, said the credibility of INEC could be hampered if it seeks funding elsewhere.  

He said, “The Federal Government must ensure that INEC is truly independent and did not lack funding else, there may be lapses in the forthcoming elections.”

Adeniran also condemned the National Assembly for allegedly withholding funds needed by INEC to prepare for 2019 general elections. Debo Adeniran of CACOL

He said members of the National Assembly are employing ‘Fabian Tactics’ by not passing the submitted budget of INEC.

“With less than a year to the elections, the Federal Government, INEC and other relevant agencies owe Nigeria a credible and successful general election in 2019 and this can only be achieved by making sure that everything that are prerequisites to the success of the elections is not jeopardized on the altar of politicking.

“We should note that INEC has already scheduled the coming elections by setting their dates and issues of funding would definitely disrupt the calendar that has painstakingly been set by the Commission the passage of the budget is delayed,” Adeniran said.

While warning that the lawmakers were playing politics with the funding of the INEC, Adeniran urged the presidency to ensure that the funding of INEC is made independent.

He stated that this would make the Commission immune to antics of desperate and corrupt politicians who are hell-bent on slowing down the progress of the country.

SaharaReporters, New York

