Ex-President Jonathan, The Most Investigated Nigerian Leader, Says Reno Omokri

Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan is the most investigated of all Nigeria's former leaders, Reno Omokri, a former aide of the former president said in a statement posted on social media

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 04, 2018

Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan is the most investigated of all Nigeria's former leaders, Reno Omokri, a former aide of the former president said in a statement posted on social media.

Omokri who had taken upon himself the job of defending the former President said this while debunking a video circulating online indicating the recovery of a huge amount of cash in the residence of Jonathan.

According to Omokri, the viral video was the handiwork of the ruling party, the All progressive party.

In the statement, Omokri said, “Let it be known that no police officers or any other security agents stormed any of the residences of former President Jonathan and no cache of dollars or any other foreign currencies have been found in any of his residences and indeed none can be found because no such stash exists.

“That declaration remains true today as it was then. Furthermore, the former president, in keeping with the cashless policy, which his administration introduced and fully implemented, does not keep huge sums of cash at his residence.

“He is the most investigated living former president in Nigeria’s history. That nothing implicating has been found on him should not lead his traducers to become desperate and fabricate evidence and circulate it as propaganda.

“I urge Nigerians to be on the alert for the fake news circulated by desperadoes via WhatsApp and other social media platforms and intended to malign the good name of Dr Goodluck Jonathan.”             

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption Reno Omokri, Ex- President Jonathan's Aide Releases List Of 'APC Looters'
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics 2019: Massive Crowd Welcome Sowore At Murtala International Airport
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Politics President Buhari To Embark On Annual Leave
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Politics APC Governors Split Over Tenure Elongation For Oyegun National Working Committee
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Politics Obasanjo Not A True Yorubaman, Says Afenifere Chieftain, Adebanjo
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics APC Governors Back Buhari On Decision To End Oyegun, Others’ Tenure
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Corruption Reno Omokri, Ex- President Jonathan's Aide Releases List Of 'APC Looters'
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics 2019: Massive Crowd Welcome Sowore At Murtala International Airport
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Politics President Buhari To Embark On Annual Leave
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
CRIME Police To Dock Dino Melaye, 4 Rearrested Suspects In Lokoja On May 10
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Breaking News Osama, Last Jailbreaking High Profile Killer Linked To Senator Dino Melaye Arrested
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics APC Governors Split Over Tenure Elongation For Oyegun National Working Committee
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Politics Obasanjo Not A True Yorubaman, Says Afenifere Chieftain, Adebanjo
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics APC Governors Back Buhari On Decision To End Oyegun, Others’ Tenure
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Ebonyi Gov. Orders Investigation Of Sacked SSG For Meddling In Murder Case
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Corruption Looters List: Why Ladoja Received N500 From Dasuki
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Human Rights Controversies Trail Sack Of Workers In Nigerian Embassy In Washington
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Mustapha Bukar, Senator Representing Buhari's Senatorial District, Dies At 63
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad