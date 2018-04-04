Ex-President Jonathan, The Most Investigated Nigerian Leader, Says Reno Omokri

Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan is the most investigated of all Nigeria's former leaders, Reno Omokri, a former aide of the former president said in a statement posted on social media.

Omokri who had taken upon himself the job of defending the former President said this while debunking a video circulating online indicating the recovery of a huge amount of cash in the residence of Jonathan.

According to Omokri, the viral video was the handiwork of the ruling party, the All progressive party.

In the statement, Omokri said, “Let it be known that no police officers or any other security agents stormed any of the residences of former President Jonathan and no cache of dollars or any other foreign currencies have been found in any of his residences and indeed none can be found because no such stash exists.

“That declaration remains true today as it was then. Furthermore, the former president, in keeping with the cashless policy, which his administration introduced and fully implemented, does not keep huge sums of cash at his residence.

“He is the most investigated living former president in Nigeria’s history. That nothing implicating has been found on him should not lead his traducers to become desperate and fabricate evidence and circulate it as propaganda.

“I urge Nigerians to be on the alert for the fake news circulated by desperadoes via WhatsApp and other social media platforms and intended to malign the good name of Dr Goodluck Jonathan.”