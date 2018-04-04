Nigerian Government To Rebuild Communities Affected By Farmers-Herdsmen Clashes

The Nigerian Presidency has ordered the National Emergency Management Agency to commence an assessment of the damages in places affected by violence caused by herdsmen-farmers clashes in some part of the country as a prelude to the rebuilding of the communities

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 04, 2018

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo gave the order during the inaugural meeting of the governing board of NEMA at the presidential villa on Monday as a prelude to the rebuilding of the communities.

In a statement, the vice president’s senior special assistant on media and publicity, Mr. Laolu Akande, said Osinbajo directive to NEMA was based on an instruction from President Muhammadu Buhari.

Akande quoted the Vice President as saying, “Mr. President has directed that we do a survey and assessment on the damage done to towns, cities, communities that have been affected by violence in some parts of the country, including the farmers-herders’ clashes.

“NEMA will play a leading role in this and the Presidency will also provide direct support.

“We will involve the people in the affected communities, and not just bring people from outside these communities, in the rebuilding efforts.

“We will involve people in these villages, artisans and other people in the communities, with required skills so that they can also benefit economically as we rebuild these communities.”

It will be recalled that Osinbajo had revealed at the last meeting of the National Economic Council, NEC that the President had approved the formation of a national committee to look into the rebuilding of communities affected by farmers’-herdsmen clashes across the country.

