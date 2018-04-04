PDP Tackles Presidency Over Buhari's 'Private Visit' To UK

Nigeria’s main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP has asked the Nigerian presidency to provide full details of President Muhammadu Buhari’s proposed private trip to London as well as the sources of funding for the trip.

PDP national publicity secretary, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan, in a statement on Wednesday said since the President’s upkeep is from national resources and taxpayers’ money, Nigerians deserve to know the purpose of the President’s visit and the cost on the nation.

“We know that Mr. President is billed to attend the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) scheduled to take place between April 16 and 20, but Nigerians are wondering why he is taking off to an undisclosed destination in London two clear weeks ahead. President Muhammadu Buhari

“We ask: Is President Buhari and his handlers hiding anything from Nigerians so much so that they cannot disclose the reason and duration of the so-called private visit?

“Nigerians are invited to note that this secret visit has a departure date but silent on the purpose, date, and place of arrival.

“Today, our economy is hemorrhaging and the citizens are languishing because of the continued lack of accountability and total incompetence of the Buhari-led administration,” the opposition said in the statement.

The party further stated that public office holders, especially anyone occupying the presidential seat should endeavor to show transparency and accountability.