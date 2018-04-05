Nigerian Govt Demands Justice For Rep’s Son Killed In UK

The Nigerian government has called on the UK government to investigate and bring to justice the killers of Mr. Abraham, the son of a member of House of Representatives, Mr. Dolapo Badru.

Abraham was killed was killed on March 25 at Dalston, Hackney.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora, Mrs. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, made the demand in a letter she wrote to the British High Commissioner in Nigeria on the murder, which took place in Dalston, Hackney, London.

The letter was released to the media in a statement issued yesterday by media aide to Dabiri. Abraham Badru

The letter read: “I wish to sadly bring to your attention, the killing of a 26-year-old Nigerian, Mr. Abraham Badru, by a gunman on Ferncliff Road, Hackney, London, at about 11 pm on March 25.

“The deceased, a son of a current member of the House of Representatives (Lagos Island Constituency 1), Mr. Dolapo Badru, worked as a football coach at the University of Gloucestershire, UK.

“The deceased was also recently honored with a bravery award by the police after saving a sex-attack victim and assisted in the conviction of the attackers.

While noting that the death of Badru is a great loss to his family as he was the only child, Dabiri said the death of the young man has left his family in great shock, grief, and agony.

“He was a successful and law-abiding person in the United Kingdom and also the Sports Development Officer for six months in the city of Bristol.

“In view of the foregoing, we appeal to the British Government to conduct a thorough investigation into the gruesome killing of this young Nigerian and bring the perpetrator to justice accordingly.”

The Police are offering a reward of up to £20,000 for information about the murder of a man shot dead "without warning".