Kidnappers Free Bride In Kaduna After Ransom Payment

A bride who was kidnapped with ten others on her way to her husband's house in Kaduna State has been freed after a ransom payment.



PRNigeria reports that Halima and her sister Shafa'atu who were kidnapped four days ago along Birnin-Gwari-Funtua road regained their freedom around 8.40 am on Friday after her relatives paid N1 million to the abductors.



A family source closed to the kidnapped women disclosed that: "They were released after payment of one million naira to the Kidnappers yesterday, but the abductors kept the families in suspense for sixteen hours, but around 0500 hours local time, the abductors took the bride and her sister to the Mai unguwa of Tsohon (old) Birnin-Gwari.



The groom, Abdullahi Wushishi, who is waiting anxiously in Birnin-Gwari town confirmed the release of his wife on their way to Wushishi, in Niger State.

The bride and her 10 escorts were abducted last Saturday at gunpoint by bandits in the area.



The bride, after the wedding, was being conveyed to her husband’s house by her friends and relatives when the gunmen stopped the vehicle and took them away.



A former chairman of the local government, who asked not to be named for security reasons, disclosed on phone that the gunmen operated with impunity as nobody challenged them.



He said: “They simply stopped a bus that was conveying the bride to her husband’s house with her relatives and friends numbering about 10.



“The incident took place about 55 kilometers from Birnin Gwari main town.”



“It was learned that three of the people abducted, including a member of the bride’s entourage, escaped and returned to the town yesterday morning.



“The Funtua Road is now a danger zone because at any point they (bandits) can strike. They operate with impunity along that highway because it is bordering Birnin Gwari and Katsina.



“Our vigilantes need little support to engage these bandits. The government needs to mobilize the vigilantes and support them to enable them to discharge their duties effectively.”



In a similar development, two young men riding a motorcycle were also abducted along Uduwa community in Birnin Gwari with their abductors demanding N3 million ransom.

One of the victims is the son of the Deputy Imam of Uduwa village, it was gathered.



Birnin Gwari has witnessed several attacks by armed bandits. 11 soldiers were recently killed in the town by the bandits who attacked a military checkpoint.