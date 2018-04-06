Supporters Of House Leader, Gbajabiamila, Seek 5th Term For Lawmaker

Some residents of Surulere Federal Constituency 1 have asked Femi Gbajabiamila, the Majority Leader of House of Representatives to contest again for the representative seat he is presently occupying in the 2019 general election.

It will be the lawmaker’s fifth time of contesting for the seat is he acceded to the request.

But the residents who declared their support for another term of office for Gbajabiamila at a special assembly attended by officials of the Lagos State government, members of Community Development Associations (CDAs)in Surulere, members of Arewa and Igbo communities, artisans, traders, youths and students in the federal constituency said the lawmaker had given a good account of himself as their representative and is deserving of another term because he has lived up to his electoral promises. Femi Gbajabiamila

Lagos state commissioner for sport and youth development, Mr Agboola Dabiri who was part of the forum said for the first time, the constituency is being represented by a federal lawmaker whose impact is being felt by everybody.

“Honourable Gbajabiamila, apart from initiating quality debates at the National Assembly, has made so many interventions in his constituency.

“He renovated roads, he lit up the streets, he facilitated employment for our people, gave educational tools to our students and lots more.

“In fact, he has lived up to his electoral promises and even surpassed expectations, he has made the whole people here proud,” he said.

He also pointed out that Gbajabiamila has facilitated many political appointments for members of his constituency and that it was in the best interest of Surulere for Gbajabiamila to seek reelection as he was already a Principal Officer of the House, with great prospects to move higher.

“Therefore, it makes great political sense to back our performing lawmaker for another term,” he said.

A representative of the CDAs in the area, Mr Abiola Yusuf, commended the Majority Leader for the provision of streetlights in some areas, among other community projects.

He said residents trusted in his capacity to do more, hence the CDA’s support for his re-election.

Mrs Emelda Okoli, a representative of the Igbo Coalition in Surulere thanked Gbajabiamila for giving the Igbo residents a sense of belonging in the area.

She said the Igbos had been assisted with empowerment items and had been feted by the lawmaker at different times.