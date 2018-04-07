2019: I am Ready To Sacrifice My Life For Nigeria, Sowore says

Pro-democracy activist and publisher of SaharaReporters, Mr. Omoyele Sowore, has declared that he is willing and ready to sacrifice his life to leave a good legacy for Nigeria. Sowore, a former leader of University of Lagos students’ union spoke at a town hall meeting organised by Take it back Movement at the ancient city of Ibadan, Oyo State, on Friday.  

Sowore, who has indicated interest in running for the presidency in Nigeria’s 2019 general elections, went down memory lane to intimate his supporters on the legacy he left behind at UNILAG by protecting students even in the face of gunshots by security operatives.

"The day I left University of Lagos at least 5 people were killed by the guards and what was I doing at that time, I wanted to leave a legacy at the University of Lagos that I can sacrifice my life to protect others who needed a future. I have brought myself out again," the publisher of Sahara Reporter said.

The presidential aspirant was received by a mammoth crowd of young and old persons who wanted to hear from the man with ears for the grassroots on arrival at Ibadan.

Speaking with reporters, some of those who attended the meeting gave reasons why they believed in the presidential ambition of Sowore.

A man who did not want his name mentioned said "He (Sowore) has been on the frontline of the struggle to make the Nigeria of our dream. The moment he came out boldly to take the mantle of the struggle. I decided to support him because he is a man of vision".

Another supporter, who squeezed out time from his busy schedule to attend the town hall meeting said "Because of my believe in the person of Omoyele Sowore that is why I took time out of my busy schedule to come for the town hall meeting"

Taking a cue from Martin Luther King Jnr, Sowore said at the event: " I have been to the mountain top and have seen the promise land it doesn't matter what happen to me now"

Those who attended the meeting left fully assured that with the advent of Sowore, the Nigerian political space is set for a major, positive disruption.

