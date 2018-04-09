Breaking: Finally, President Buhari Declares Intention To Seek Re-Election

President Buhari has finally declared his intention to seek re-election in the 2019 General election.

The president disclosed this at the meeting of the NationalExecutive Committee (NEC) of the ruling party, All Progressives Congress, APC on Monday.

Bolaji Abdullahi, the national publicity secretary of APC, confirmed that the President indicated that he would run for the second term while addressing journalist after the meeting, which held in Abuja.

Also, the Special Adviser to the President on New media and engagement, Bashir Ahmad, in a tweet on his official handle @BashirAhmaad, confirmed that the President finally confirmed that he will run for re-election in 2019 during the NEC meeting of APC. President Muhammadu Buhari

