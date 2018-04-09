Buhari's Anti-Corruption War 'All Talks Without Action,' Says MASSOB

Igbo secessionist group, the Movement Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra has described the anti-corruption war of President Muhammadu Buhari administration ‘as all talk without action.’

The group, in a statement released by its leader, Comrade Uchenna Madu, also said there has been cases of persons indicted for corruption under without being punished under the Buhari’s administration than under any other administration in Nigeria’s history.

The group noted that former President Olusegun Obasanjo sacked his police chief, Tafa Balogun for corruption; backed the impeachment of the then Senate President, Adolphus Wabara for alleged corruption; sacked his own ministers - Fabian Osuji, S.M Afolabi, Hussein Akwanga, Tim Menakaya, for alleged corruption, just as he sacked Mrs Mobolaji Osomo for alleged administrative infraction.

It added that in the same way, late former President Umaru Yar’Adua sacked Mrs Adenike Grange as Minister of Health for alleged administrative infraction, while former President Goodluck Jonathan also sacked Senator Stella Odua for alleged corruption, despite the fact that she was one of the closest ministers close to him.

The group also recalled that Jonathan sacked Mr. Abdulrasheed Maina as the chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reform for alleged corruption.

On the contrary, IPOB said President Buhari “is patting on the back, soft landing and rewarding alleged corrupt officials with more appointments.”

“We, therefore, make bold to ask who President Buhari has sacked for the reported cases of alleged corruption and infractions in his government.

The group noted that contrary to what his predecessors did, Buhari had written to defend the former Secretary to Government of Federation, SGF Babachir Lawal, to exonerate him after the Senate indicted him for corruption.

“It was the cries of citizens that forced him to sack Bachir and have him replaced with his own brother, Boss Mustapha. In other words, Mr. Babachir brought his own replacement that is a soft landing and patting on the back and rewarding alleged corrupt people with appointments of their relatives”.

“We in MASSOB, wish to remind the citizens that President Buhari also reappointed sacked alleged corrupt men as a compensation for being Fulanis, who were all sacked for corruption and violation of their oaths of offices.

“Abdulrasheed Maina the chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reform, who was suspended on the allegation of fraud was secretly recalled and reinstated by President Buhari”.

“He was even promoted to the position of Director in charge of Human Resources in the Ministry of Interior, MASSOB said Maina was dismissed by President Jonathan in 2013 following recommendations by the Office of the Head of Service. He was said to have stolen about 100billion naira from the pension fund.

The agitators also made reference to Zakari Biu (CP) who was dismissed following his complicity in the escape from police detention of notorious Boko Haram suspect, Kabiru Sokoto but was later reinstated and promoted to the rank of Assistant Inspector General of Police by President Buhari before he retired from active service.