Nigeria’s Messiah Will Come From North – Pastor Tunde Bakare

Lagos cleric and running mate to running mate to President Muhammadu Buhari in 2011 presidential election, Pastor Tunde Bakare said, “a messiah that will possess the capacity to deliver Nigeria from its challenges is coming from the north.” Pastor Bakare, who some weeks ago said God asked him to run for the presidency, spoke while delivering a sermon in his church on Sunday.    

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 09, 2018

Pastor Bakare, who some weeks ago said God asked him to run for the presidency, spoke while delivering a sermon in his church on Sunday.    

“Let no one deceive you, there’s nobody with the capacity to deliver Nigeria until that day; that day is coming, it’s very near,” he said while addressing the congregation at his Latter Rain Assembly Church in Lagos.

The church sermon was aired on a local television station in Lagos on Sunday.

“The reason things are going haywire in Nigeria today is because God is preparing the tender plant from the side of the North,” he said.

He also told his congregations that though he had been speaking about his presidential ambitions in parables, they should watch out for direct statements from him on the issue ahead of 2019 election.

The cleric maintained that he was not politicking about his presidential ambition, but declaring what God has told him about his purpose in life.

“The reason we refused to compromise our lives and to diminish our values is so that nobody can diminish our influence. There’s only one assignment left for me. It’s not down, it’s up.

“I am declaring thus saith the Lord to this end was I born, for this purpose came I into the world that Nigeria will be saved, Nigeria will be changed, and Nigeria will become great in my lifetime. The mouth of the Lord has spoken it and the zeal of the Lord shall accomplish it,” Bakare added.

