AfDB Clashes With IMF, World Bank Over Coal Power

The African Development Bank has disagreed with the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), on the use of coal as an energy source in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Nigeria is in a search for energy companies to develop its coal deposits for the production of at least 500 MW of electricity. In its power project database is the Itobe Power station in Kogi state, which is expected to produce 1,200 MW using coal.

Kenya is building a 1,000-MW generator near Lamu on the coast, with the use of clean-coal technology.

The World Bank and IMF have denied funding for the projects.

Funding has also been sealed-off for South Africa’s main energy firm, Eskom’s coal station.

But the President of the AFDB, Akinwunmi Adesina, says ‘Africa must develop its energy sector with what it has.’

Nigeria is a signatory to the Cop 21 Paris climate change agreement, which aims to reduce the warming of the globe by 1.5 dg centigrade. AfDB Building