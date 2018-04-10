Buhari Will Fix 'PDP's 16 Years Of Mistakes' In Second Term, Says Dr. Anyim

A governorship aspirant in the 2015 general elections, Dr. Nyerere Anyim said another term for President Muhammadu Buhari would enable him to fix ‘Peoples Democratic Party’s 16 years of mistakes in Nigeria.”

Speaking to journalists about the declaration of the President to seek re-election in 2019, Dr. Anyim said, “Anyone assessing Buhari’s performance should take into account the state at which PDP landed Nigeria in the 16 years of its rule.

“Then corruption was at its height. But now, it is no longer business as usual, people are now afraid of dipping their hands into the public till. APC chieftain, Dr. Nyerere Anyim.

“Also, security has improved. The dilapidated federal roads under PDP are being addressed, the issue of power is getting attention.

“You now have steady power at Ariaria market; it’s the achievement of the APC government. You also know that the PDP in the South East has been claiming Buhari and APC’s projects as their own, but we are not worried.

“Ndigbo should support Buhari to win in 2019 and hand over to an Igbo son in 2023.

“Federal roads in the south East are receiving attention.

” Nigerians should not be deceived again by PDP who did nothing for the South East.

“Some of us have been calling on Ndigbo not to cast their eggs in a basket, but we were called names in 2015.

“In 2019, we should not repeat the same mistake, Buhari means well for a better Nigeria.”

He said President Buhari has done enough to improve the state of affairs in Nigeria since he came into office.