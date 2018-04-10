Fee Hike: University Of Ibadan Management To Meet With Parents

The Provost, College of Medicine, University of Ibadan has called parents of medical students of the institution for a meeting over the protests which greeted recent hikes in some fees by the school’s management.   The meeting has been scheduled to hold on the 11th of April 2018, at the ABH cafeteria, according to a text message sent to parent notifying them on of the meeting seen by Sahara Reporters. The text message read that: “the provost college of medicine, U.I requests your kind presence at a Parent Teacher forum… “

Medical students of the premier university had embarked on a protest over the increase in fees they are being asked to pay for accommodation by the management of the institution.

The new regime of accommodation fees revealed that the students will pay between N14, 000 and N30, 000 per session to live in residential halls within the Unibadan main campus, and N40, 000 for residents of the Medial hall, Alexander Brown Hall, located within the premises of University Teaching Hospital (UCH).

Apart from the hike in accommodation fee, the school also introduced “Health Professional Training Levy” which would cost the students over N50, 000 each per session.

The University authority had on Saturday issued a notice directing all medical students to vacate the halls of residence following the protest over the increase in fees.

“In view of the security threat that the students' action may pose, the Board, therefore, recommended an immediate closure of the Alexander Brown Hall until further notice with a review of the situation in two weeks,” the university authority said in a letter asking the students to go home. 

But an executive of the Students’ Union told this website that the students will continue their agitations if the meeting between the management of the school and the parents did not result in reversal of the fees.

