Insecurity: Inspector General of Police Donates Surveillance Helicopter To Taraba

The Inspector General of Police, Mr. Abubakar Idris has donated a surveillance helicopter to the Taraba Police Command as part of measures to help tackle the problem of insecurity affecting the state.

While announcing the donation during a courtesy call on Governor of Taraba state, Darius Ishaku, the police chief said the helicopter will support the fight against crime and maintenance of peace in the state.

The IGP who had already made a three-day visit to Taraba state on an assessment tour said he has gone around to see what the Police have on the ground and what is needed to bring peace into the state. Police Helicopter

He added that he also commissioned a mobile police command constructed in Takum part of the state.

The police chief promised to put a full stop to the criminal activities and killings that have bedeviled the state in continuation of efforts of the police to maintain peace and order in Taraba state and across Nigeria.

In his response, Governor Ishaku lamented the perpetual killing of innocent individuals in the state, while appealing to the police chief to stop the unreasonable carnage.

Ishaku promised to support the Police and appreciated the IGP for the donation of the helicopter and for the additional mobile police units in the state.

He said that the security challenges being faced by the state are capable of deterring the development of projects of his administration.