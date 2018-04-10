Insecurity: Inspector General of Police Donates Surveillance Helicopter To Taraba

The Inspector General of Police, Mr. Abubakar Idris has donated a surveillance helicopter to the Taraba Police Command as part of measures to help tackle the problem of insecurity affecting the state.   While announcing the donation during a courtesy call on Governor of Taraba state, Darius Ishaku, the police chief said the helicopter will support the fight against crime and maintenance of peace in the state.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Apr 10, 2018

The Inspector General of Police, Mr. Abubakar Idris has donated a surveillance helicopter to the Taraba Police Command as part of measures to help tackle the problem of insecurity affecting the state.  

While announcing the donation during a courtesy call on Governor of Taraba state, Darius Ishaku, the police chief said the helicopter will support the fight against crime and maintenance of peace in the state.

The IGP who had already made a three-day visit to Taraba state on an assessment tour said he has gone around to see what the Police have on the ground and what is needed to bring peace into the state. Police Helicopter Independent Newspapers Nigeria

He added that he also commissioned a mobile police command constructed in Takum part of the state.

The police chief promised to put a full stop to the criminal activities and killings that have bedeviled the state in continuation of efforts of the police to maintain peace and order in Taraba state and across Nigeria.

In his response, Governor Ishaku lamented the perpetual killing of innocent individuals in the state, while appealing to the police chief to stop the unreasonable carnage.

Ishaku promised to support the Police and appreciated the IGP for the donation of the helicopter and for the additional mobile police units in the state.

He said that the security challenges being faced by the state are capable of deterring the development of projects of his administration.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News Boko Haram Gives Reason For Release Of Dapchi Girls, Denies Ceasefire Talks With FG
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
ACTIVISM Police Shoot At Protesting Ondo University Students, Injure One
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Police Police Recover 425 Illegal Weapons In Abuja
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insurgency Herdsmen Kill 5 In Attack On Plateau Village
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Police Offa Robbery: We Have Arrested Seven Suspects, Says Police
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Insurgency Boko Haram: The Government Know Something That The Rest Of Us Don’t Know, Says Bishop Kukah
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

OAU Professor Demands To Have Sex Five Times To Pass A Female Student
Education OAU Professor Demands To Have Sex Five Times To Pass A Female Student
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics ‘You Are Inconsequential…Go Contest For Councillor,’ Nigerian Minister Tells Sowore
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Breaking News Boko Haram Gives Reason For Release Of Dapchi Girls, Denies Ceasefire Talks With FG
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News Breaking: Finally, President Buhari Declares Intention To Seek Re-Election
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Education OAU Reacts To Sex Scandal, Says Its Investigating Veracity Of The Allegation
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Elections Nigeria’s Messiah Will Come From North – Pastor Tunde Bakare
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections Sowore Storms Abuja, Vows To Sack Buhari From Aso Rock in 2019
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Why I Want A Second Term-Buhari
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Ngozi The Untouchable
Books My New Book On 'Fighting Corruption', A Dangerous Venture, Says Okonjo-Iweala
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Mohammed Dauda To Sue National Intelligence Agency and New Director General
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Senate Suspends Plenary Over Death Of Lawmakers
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics 2019: Muslim Group Warns Obasanjo, IBB, Danjuma To Thread With Caution
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad