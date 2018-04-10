Intrigue Thickens Over OML 42 As Neconde Sues Shell

Indigenous energy firm, Neconde, has sued International Oil Company (IOC), Royal Dutch Shell in London, for allegedly refusing to make remittances to it after it had bought a stake in controversial oil block Oil Mining Lease (OML) 42.

In late March, Shell had instituted a criminal procedure against Peter Robinson, a former employee, in the Netherlands, in relation to the sale of the aforementioned block.

The Chief Executive of Neconde, Frank Edozie, said the company made the purchase in April 2011 and the sale was stamped by the Ministry of Petroleum Resources, (MPR), in November of the same year.

However, Shell continued to lift crude from the block without making payments to it. Edozie failed to state the worth of the unpaid fee.

The value of the sale Shell launched criminal proceedings against Peter Robinson for, is valued at $390 million.

In a statement released when Robinson was recommended to the Dutch authorities for prosecution, Shell said it would aid relevant bodies to get to the depth of the OML 42 mystery.

A spokesman from the IOC also confirmed the suit by Neconde.