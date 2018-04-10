OAU Reacts To Sex Scandal, Says Its Investigating Veracity Of The Allegation

Mr. Abiodun Olanrewaju, OAU spokesperson said, “The University is aware and we are setting up machinery to critically look at the issue to determine the veracity, otherwise there won’t be conclusion.”

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 10, 2018

The management of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, said an enquiry committee has been set up to investigate the veracity of the sex scandal involving a professor of the varsity, Pastor Richard Akindele, who was caught on tap soliciting for five rounds of sex from a female student in exchange for marks.

An audio went viral online with the voice of the lecturer demanding sex from one of his female students who has failed his course. He claimed he would assist the student pass if only she agrees to have sex with him.

Excerpt of the converstaion of the lecturer, Akindele and the female student:

Student: It’s a lie, not possible. So what’s the plan now?

Lecturer: Let’s have the first one today and then we will do another one tomorrow. Is our agreement not five times?

Student: Is it B that you want to give me or C? Why would it be five times you will knack me?

Lecturer: That’s what I will do.

Student: Prof, you know what? Let me fail it. I can’t do it five times. For what nah? No worry. Thank you, sir

Lecturer: You are welcome. The lecturer, Richard Akindele

