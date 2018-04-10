Shell Losses 9,000 Barrels of Oil per Day In Nigeria In 2017.

Multinational oil company, Royal Dutch Shell says it lost 9,000 barrels of crude oil to theft from the pipeline network of its Nigerian operation per day in the 2017 fiscal year. Shell made this known in its ‘Report on Payments to Governments for the Year 2017’ released on Monday, April 9.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Apr 10, 2018

Multinational oil company, Royal Dutch Shell says it lost 9,000 barrels of crude oil to theft from the pipeline network of its Nigerian operation per day in the 2017 fiscal year.

Shell made this known in its ‘Report on Payments to Governments for the Year 2017’ released on Monday, April 9.

The company attributed the loss majorly to the militant-induced shutdown of the Forcados export terminal in 2016 and called for more government action to curb the menace. Shell

 It said, “This demonstrates that continued air and ground surveillance, as well as the action by the government security forces, remain necessary to prevent crude oil theft. Since 2012, SPDC has removed more than 950 illegal theft points.”

The company said in spite of the disruptions, it paid more money to the Nigerian government in 2017 than to any of the government of the other 28 countries it operates in.

The company said it while it paid $3.197bn to the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation for production entitlement, $765.526m was paid to the Federal Inland Revenue Service in taxes, $160.71m and $239,189 were paid to the Department of Petroleum Resources in royalties and fees, and N79.675m to the Niger Delta Development Commission in fees last year respectively.

Shell added that though the number of oil spillage from its operations in Nigeria increased from eight in 2016 to nine in 2017, the volume of oil spilled in operational incidents decreased to 100 tons, compared to 300 tons in 2016.

It also said that the number of sabotage-related spills in 2017 increased to 62 from 48 in 2016.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

You may also like

Read Next

Business AfDB Clashes With IMF, World Bank Over Coal Power
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Business 28% Of Investments In Nigeria Oil Sector In 3 Years To Go Into Ultra Deep Depths
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Oil Nigeria's Oil And Gas Pipeline Network To Undergo Integrity Test
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Oil Intrigue Thickens Over OML 42 As Neconde Sues Shell
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Business Why The South-West Did Not Vote For Me In 2011- Ribadu
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Business Pharmacists Join Stakeholders Against Counterfeit Drugs
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

OAU Professor Demands To Have Sex Five Times To Pass A Female Student
Education OAU Professor Demands To Have Sex Five Times To Pass A Female Student
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics ‘You Are Inconsequential…Go Contest For Councillor,’ Nigerian Minister Tells Sowore
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Breaking News Boko Haram Gives Reason For Release Of Dapchi Girls, Denies Ceasefire Talks With FG
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News Breaking: Finally, President Buhari Declares Intention To Seek Re-Election
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Education OAU Reacts To Sex Scandal, Says Its Investigating Veracity Of The Allegation
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Elections Nigeria’s Messiah Will Come From North – Pastor Tunde Bakare
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections Sowore Storms Abuja, Vows To Sack Buhari From Aso Rock in 2019
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Why I Want A Second Term-Buhari
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Ngozi The Untouchable
Books My New Book On 'Fighting Corruption', A Dangerous Venture, Says Okonjo-Iweala
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Mohammed Dauda To Sue National Intelligence Agency and New Director General
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Senate Suspends Plenary Over Death Of Lawmakers
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics 2019: Muslim Group Warns Obasanjo, IBB, Danjuma To Thread With Caution
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad