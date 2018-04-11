Buhari's Re-election Bid, Indication Of 'Goodwill For Lovers Of Freedom,' Says IPOB

Igbo secessionist group, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) says President Muhammadu Buhari’s declaration of intention to seek for re-election in 2019 “portends goodwill for freedom lovers”. IPOB’s spokesman, Emma Powerful said that the second term ambition of the president will help facilitate its dream of carving out a Biafra Republic from the Nigerian nation in a statement. The statement reads, “We have always maintained that the rebirth of Biafra will happen under Buhari or under whoever is answering to his name,”

“This second coming of Buhari portends goodwill for freedom lovers because God Almighty wants to fulfill his divine purpose in the life of Biafrans in 2019 as foretold by our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.”

IPOB, therefore, urged its members not give up on their dream of having a sovereign state of Biafra regardless of the tribulation they may be going through now.

“We urge our brethren in the Middle Belt and Western Nigeria not to give up or capitulate in this our collective quest to free our people from the shackles of caliphate domination and creeping Islamisation.

“IPOB will not relent in its pursuit of total liberation. The continued existence of this disastrous APC government is our passport to freedom.”

Buhari had on Monday declared his interest to seek re-election before he traveled to the United Kingdom.  File photo of IPOB members demonstrate in Onitsha. NAN

