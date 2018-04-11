Court Discharges 2 Boko Haram Suspects For Lack of Diligent Prosecution

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja on Wednesday discharged two alleged members of the insurgent group, Boko Haram, Ibrahim Ahmed and Sani Argungu, due to lack of witnesses and diligent prosecution While setting the suspects free, Justice Binta Nyako noted that since they have been in detention, no witness has been presented against any of them by the prosecution. 

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Apr 11, 2018

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja on Wednesday discharged two alleged members of the insurgent group, Boko Haram, Ibrahim Ahmed and Sani Argungu, due to lack of witnesses and diligent prosecution

While setting the suspects free, Justice Binta Nyako noted that since they have been in detention, no witness has been presented against any of them by the prosecution. 

While Ibrahim Ahmed had been in detention since 2013, Sani Argungu had been detained since 2012. Boko Haram Terrorists

Justice Nyako said “The defendants have been in custody with no trial because the prosecution cannot bring its witnesses to court. So, I discharge the defendants and the suit is hereby struck out,”

She then ordered the release of the two suspects, pending when the prosecution will provide its witnesses.

She, however, encouraged the government to ensure that they are monitored while also warning the suspects from associating with any person of questionable character.

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

You may also like

Read Next

Legal Gov. Fayose Stops Murder Trial of Ekiti APC Chairman, Others
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Legal Court Restrains Lagos, Ogun, From Obstructing Operations Of Lottery Companies
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News Boko Haram Gives Reason For Release Of Dapchi Girls, Denies Ceasefire Talks With FG
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
CRIME N500m Fraud: Badagry Prince Gets N20m Bail
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption N650m Money Laundering Trial: Jumoke Akinjide, Others Disown Statements Made To EFCC
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Business Alleged N5.5bn Debt: Court Suspends Hearing In Honeywell's Suit
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Scandal Investigation: Nigerian Senator Caught In Certificate Scandal
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Legal Gov. Fayose Stops Murder Trial of Ekiti APC Chairman, Others
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Massive Prostest Against Buhari In London
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Politics I Will Send Buhari Back To Daura, Says Northern PDP Presidential Aspirant
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
OAU Professor Demands To Have Sex Five Times To Pass A Female Student
Education OAU Professor Demands To Have Sex Five Times To Pass A Female Student
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Education OAU Reacts To Sex Scandal, Says Its Investigating Veracity Of The Allegation
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Buhari's Re-election Bid, Indication Of 'Goodwill For Lovers Of Freedom,' Says IPOB
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
CRIME I've Made Over N100m From Kidnapping, Says Herdsmen In Edo
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Why I Want A Second Term-Buhari
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Entertainment Nigerian Singer Tuface To Run For Political Office
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Opinion President Buhari’s Declaration For Second Term: Matters Arising, By Mike Ozehkome:
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Education OAU Sex Scandal: Accused Professor Goes Into Hiding
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad