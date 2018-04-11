Human Trafficking: NAPTIP Rescues 138 Victims, Arrests 8 Traffickers In Benin Zone

The Benin Zonal Command of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons, NAPTIP, says it has rescued 138 victims of human trafficking and arrested eight suspected human traffickers have been arrested in the past three months. Mr Nduka Nwanwenne, the Benin Zonal Commander of the agency, told the newsmen on Wednesday that 124 victims of trafficking have been reunited with their families in the same period. He also said that suspects in 89 cases of trafficking are currently being tried in various courts in the zone.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 11, 2018

Mr Nduka Nwanwenne, the Benin Zonal Commander of the agency, told the newsmen on Wednesday that 124 victims of trafficking have been reunited with their families in the same period.

He also said that suspects in 89 cases of trafficking are currently being tried in various courts in the zone.

The NAPTIP official added that 34 cases of trafficking were reported to the agency through petitions, and 14 others were from reports received from the other security agencies.

He also noted that the Edo Government has intensified awareness campaigns against human trafficking though some people were still adamant to continue with it despite the renewed and drastic measures put in place by government and traditional institutions. National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons NAPTIP

