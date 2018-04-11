Number Of IDPs In Nigeria Up By 4.5% In January 2018

Nigeria’s National Population Commission (NPC) says the number of displaced people in the country increased by 4.5 percent as at January 2018.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Apr 11, 2018

Delivering Nigeria’s statement on Sustainable Cities, Human Mobility and International Migration at the 51st Session of Commission on Population and Development in New York, Chairman of NPC, Mr Eze Duruiheoma said the Displacement Tracking Matrix round XXI of January 2018 identified estimated 1.7 million IDPs in over 321,580 households across six states of North-East Nigeria with 40 per cent residing in camp-like settings in urban areas, plus 1.4 million returnees.

He added that the number of IDPs represented 4.5 per cent increase compared to the 1,702,680 identified in Round XX (Dec. 2017)” IDP Camp Daily Post

 “This shows that 766,206 persons have become displaced due to security issues in the country,” he added. 

Mr. Duruiheoma also challenged government to address the problems of insecurity and inadequate and inequitable health care services for adolescents and women of child bearing age.

He added that like in other developing countries, Nigerian cities are host to wide spread poverty, under-employment and unemployment at an average of 18.4 per cent, according to the National Bureau of Statistics 2017 report.

SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

