BRINGBACKOURGIRLS To Mark 4 Years Of Abduction Of Chibok Girls In Abuja, New York

The Bring Back Our Girls movement has released details of their scheduled meeting in New York, United States of America in commemoration of the four years abduction of 276 girls from their school in Chibok, Borno State by the Boko Haram insurgent group.

The movement which was co-founded by a former federal minister of education of Nigeria, Obiageli Ezekwesili, has been at the forefront of advocacy for the release of the Chibok girls abducted by the insurgent group on April 2014.

According to the plan of events released on Friday to commemorate the four years anniversary of the abduction of the girls in the U.S, on April 13, there will be a Jumaat gathering at the Islamic Centre at NYU, Grand Hall by 1:15 pm. Bring Back Our Girls movement

On Saturday, April 14, there would be a Shabbat Gathering/Prayers at Society for Advancement of Judaism by 10:00 am and on Sunday the movement would gather for prayers at the West End Collegiate Church by 2:30 pm.

In Nigeria, the BBOG will hold its 2nd annual Chibok Girls Lecture, on Saturday, 14 April 2018 at Shehu Musa Yar'Adua Center, Abuja to commemorate the sad event.

Pastor Tunde Bakare of Latter Rain Assembly, Lagos is expected to speak at the event to be chaired by activist Hajiya Naja'atu Bala Muhammad.

The theme of the lecture is: Towards a just and Good Society: Renewing Our Commitment To The Girl Child In Nigeria.

Out the 276 girls kidnapped girls, 163 are now free: 57 fled in the early days after their abduction, three escaped later, and a Swiss-coached mediation secured 103.

Twenty-one of the 103 were freed on October 13, 2016, while the remaining 82 were freed on May 6 this year.